Olivia Wilde handed custody papers on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas

Wilde was handed the documents on stage (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The actress Olivia Wilde was handed child custody papers on behalf of ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis while appearing on stage to promote her new film.

The director was appearing at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which stars her partner Harry Styles and actor Florence Pugh, when she was given a brown envelope.

An unknown person slid the envelope marked “private and confidential” across the front of the stage to Wilde, which it later emerged contained custody documents relating to the two children the 38-year-old has with Sudeikis.

A source told showbiz outlet Variety: “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis.

“Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved, and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” the source added.

Wilde appeared unruffled as she was handed the documents by an unknown woman, briefly scanning its contents and resuming her speech without mentioning it again.

Wilde opens the envelope marked ‘private and confidential’ (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The actress is best known for directing the film Booksmart and for her role as Remy ‘Thirteen’ Hadley in House.

She met Sudeikis in 2011, with whom she was engaged, before separating in 2020.

Jason Sudeikis (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

CinemaCon’s managing director Mitch Neuhauser said the event was re-evaluating its security procedures in the wake of the incident.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorised to be there,” he said.

In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees”.

Wilde has previously said she is happier than ever after beginning a relationship with former One Direction singer, Harry Styles.

Wilde and Sudeikis separated in 2020 (Invision)

“I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that,” she told US Vogue in December.

Don’t Worry Darling will premiere in September, after filming had to be stopped several times during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Styles, 28, has received acclaim for recent headline performances at Coachella in California, where Wilde was filmed watching him from the side of the stage on April 15.