Olivia Wilde Gets Served Custody Papers On Stage at CinemaCon

During her CinemaCon presentation for her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling on Thursday, Olivia Wilde was handed legal documents on stage, which came from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis.

Marked “personal and confidential,” the envelope was thought to be a script by the director and actor. “Is this for me? I’m going to open it because it feels like a script," she commented as soon as she received the papers. After reading the contents of the documents, Wilde simply said, “Okay, got it. Thank you."

According to reports, Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved" and that "he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Prior to Harry Styles, Wilde was with Sudeikis for seven years after she met him at a Saturday Night Live party in 2011. Despite never tying the knot, the ex-couple share two kids.

Wilde has not issued an official statement as of writing. Stay tuned while we wait for more details.