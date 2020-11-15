Olivia Wilde calls her children with Jason Sudeikis 'my everythings' after the couple's breakup

Olivia Wilde is focusing on her two children with Jason Sudeikis, following the two Hollywood stars' recent split.

Wilde, 36, posted a photo Saturday on her Instagram Stories of the children – son Otis Sudeikis, 6, and daughter Daisy Sudeikis, 4 – masked, smiling and playing on a farm.

"My everythings," Wilde wrote on the picture. Wilde also posted a selfie with a horse, captioned with a heart.

Wilde and "Ted Lasso" star Sudeikis, 45, who started dating in 2011, ended their relationship this week after a seven-year engagement, according to People and Entertainment Tonight.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis split: Couple will share co-parenting duties

People, which first reported the breakup, cited a source who called the move "amicable" and noted the two would prioritize the children.

"They’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," the source told People.

Wilde and Sudeikis began dating in 2011, with the "Booksmart" director saying she had fallen "blissfully, hopefully, wildly in love" in 2012. Sudeikis proposed after the holidays that year.

Neither actor has commented on the split.

Wilde told USA TODAY in 2019 about the profound impact of having children.

"I truly believe that having children – certainly for me, but I would argue for many women – made me feel a sense of confidence and inspiration that allowed me to move to a different stage of my life," she said. "Once I had a baby, I was like, 'Wow, what can’t I do? This is extraordinary. It's miraculous what I can juggle.' "

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis split, she calls kids 'my everythings'