Olivia Rodrigo Wore a Lacy Black Négligée for a Night on the Town

Olivia Rodrigo just gave the lingerie trend with a bit of a Gen Z cool-girl twist.

On August 19, Rodrigo was photographed leaving a Chappell Roan concert at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City wearing a black silk négligée with a lacy bust. She wore her long brown hair in casual waves and kept her beauty routine simple with glowy skin and a glossy pink lip.

For a bit of contrast, Rodrigo paired the nightgown with a pair of chunky loafers and white crew socks, which appears to be the Gen Z answer to the converse-formal dress combo that Demi Lovato sang about in 2008.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 19, 2022 Getty

These loafers are becoming more popular as A-listers and influencers begin to infuse fall inspiration into their end-of-summer wardrobes. Hailey Bieber recently wore a similar outfit as Rodrigo while on vacation, pairing her own LBD with the sock and shoe combo.

She broke out another pair of loafers on August 18 when she wore an oversized blazer dress with dramatic waistline cutouts to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila party at Soho House in Malibu. However, she left her crew socks at home in favor of a pair of black thigh-high stockings.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2022 Getty

But back to Olivia Rodrigo. On the same night that the “Good 4 U” singer enjoyed another artist's concert, Selena Gomez shared an adorable TikTok video from Rodrigo's Sour tour. In the clip, Gomez, who is wearing a purple Sour bucket hat, sang "Driver's License" with her younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey.

The clip ended with Gomez giving her sister a little boop on the nose before Gracie gave her a big hug. One user commented, “Something about Selena singing with her little sister at an Olivia Rodrigo concert healed my inner child,” while many others called for a Rodrigo-Gomez collaboration. One thing we know for sure is that the music video looks would be fire.

Originally Appeared on Glamour