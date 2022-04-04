Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Maybe it's not so "brutal" out here, after all — Olivia Rodrigo is this year's best new artist!

At the 2022 Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas on Sunday, Rodrigo, 19, took home the prize for the year's best newcomer!

"Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true," Rodrigo began her acceptance speech. "Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else."

She went on to thank her team, her parents and her best friends, saying, "I love you guys," before adding, "a huge thanks to Dan [Nigro], who made all of my music with me."

Directly addressing Nigro, a fellow songwriter, she said, "Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator and person I could ever ask for, so this is all because of you, so thank you."

After being propelled into stardom following the release of her debut single "drivers license" in January 2021, Rodrigo has since released her debut album SOUR and a Disney+ film.

Speaking to PEOPLE earlier this month about the release of Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, the singer revealed she was closing that chapter of her life.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."

The singer also spoke to Billboard in February and told the outlet she had album No. 2 in the works.

"I have a title for my next album and a few songs," she told the outlet. "It's really exciting to think about the next world that's coming up for me. I just love writing songs. I'm trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of explore and have fun right now."

She explained that despite its success, SOUR will not be receiving any sort of deluxe releases or bonus tracks, as she's happy to have the songs exist on their own.

"I chose not to do any bonus tracks or special editions because Sour just felt like such a distinct era in my life, and I felt like I wanted to give the songs and album time to breathe," she said. "And yeah, I'm excited to create a new era of my music. I really like the way the album existed as a body of work."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live from MGM Grand Garden Arena

