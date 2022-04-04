Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist At Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo earned her first Grammy as Best New Artist on Sunday night.

Rodrigo, who rose to fame for her role in the Disney+ original series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” also took home the trophy for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License.”

The 18-year-old singer was nominated for a whopping seven awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, which together are known as the “Big Four.” She also received nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video.

Her wins came as no surprise, as her hit single “Driver’s License” spent its first eight weeks at the No. 1 spot on theBillboard Hot 100. The music artist also earned the title of Billboard’sWoman of the Year in February.

While other artists racked up more nominations — specifically Doja Cat, Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber and H.E.R.— Rodrigo was the only one nominated in each of the “Big Four” categories. She is also the first Filipina American and the second-youngest artist to be nominated in all four top categories.

Aside from starring as Nini in ”High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the pop sensation also wrote several original songs for the show, including “All I Want” and “The Rose Song.” She also co-wrote “Just For a Moment” with her co-star Joshua Bassett.

In March, Rodrigo released a documentary on Disney+ titled ”Driving Home 2 U” about her hit album, “Sour.” She’ll be kicking off her sold-out U.S. tour on April 5 in Portland, Oregon, before heading overseas to Europe in June.

The California-born artist celebrated her seven Grammy nods last November byposting a picture of a congratulatory cake on Instagram as well as a list of her nominations.

“When I was younger, my family lived a few blocks from the Staples Center, where the Grammys took place every year,” Rodrigo captioned the post. “I would always walk outside the arena and look at the plaques on the ground with all the winners’ names in wide-eyed wonder.”

“Many dreams have come true for me this year, but this one is probably the most meaningful,” she said.

