BTS, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, and Everyone Else Who Won at the 2021 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: (L-R) Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, RM (speaking), Suga, V, and Jimin of BTS accept the Favorite Pop Duo or Group award onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

The American Music Awards are extra special for music lovers everywhere! After all, it's the largest fan-voted award show. On Sunday, artists like BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, and many more came together at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate all genres of music. Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations as a first-time nominee. Check out our list of winners so far as we keep this page updated throughout the night!

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Kid Laroi

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat feat. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG

Megan Thee Stallion, "Body"

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP

BTS

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP

Taylor Swift, evermore

FAVORITE SONG - POP

BTS, "Butter"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Luke Bryan

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - HIP-HOP

Drake

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM - HIP-HOP

Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

FAVORITE SONG - HIP-HOP

Cardi B, "Up"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - R&B

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - R&B

Doja Cat

FAVORITE ALBUM - R&B

Doja Cat, Planet Her

FAVORITE SONG - R&B

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - LATIN

Bad Bunny

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - LATIN

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Bichota

Rosalía

Natti Natasha

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP

Banda MS de Sergio Lizáragga

FAVORITE ALBUM - LATIN

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour del Mundo

FAVORITE SONG - LATIN

Bad Bunny and Jay Cortez, "Dákiti"

Bad Bunny and Rosalía, "La Noche de Anoche"

Farruko, "Pepas"

Kali Uchis, "Telepatía"

Maluma and The Weeknd, "Hawái (Remix)"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ROCK

Machine Gun Kelly

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE ARTIST - GOSPEL

Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Marshmello