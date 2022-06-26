Olivia Rodrigo wears custom Chopova Lowena look at Glastonbury

Olivia Rodrigo championed sustainability in fashion as she took to the stage at Glastonbury festival on Saturday evening,

The 19-year-old singer stayed true to her y2k-inspired style, and affinity for the colour purple, in a custom look from Chopova Lowena comprised of fishnet tights and a patterned skirt with matching arm warmers.

Chopova Lowena’s signature mini skirt was reimagined in purple tartan decorated with black floral embroidery, which matched Rodrigo’s ruched arm warmers.

Rodrigo paired the skirt with a white and purple checked crop top featuring two cut outs and a large silver heart which hung from the neckline.

The London-based brand is known for creating its designs using recycled materials and deadstock textiles, often those which come from pillowcases and aprons.

Rodrigo wore a custom Chopova Lowena look (Getty Images)

Fans of the “driver’s license” singer have praised her appearance for the set on social media.

“One thing about Olivia Rodrigo is that she’ll always have the best stage outfits,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said: “I am still in shock from this outfit. Like...it’s sooooo good. My jaw dropped. Queen of fashion.”

“Oh my god Olivia’s outfit is insane,” a third person wrote.

Rodrigo made headlines following her appearance on Saturday evening after she brought on surprise guest, British pop star Lily Allen, to sing a rendition of her 2009 single “F*** You”.

Introducing Allen, Rodrigo said the song was dedicated to the five US Supreme Court Justices who voted to overturn Roe v Wade in a landmark ruling, published on Friday 24 June.

The decision that strikes down constitutional rights to abortion and paves the way for individual US states to ban the procedure.

“The Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vWade, which is the law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, and other basic human rights,” Rodrigo said.

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this. And I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have shown us that, at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.

“This song goes out to the justices: Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”