Olivia Rodrigo on track to land number one spot with Good 4 U

Olivia Rodrigo appears set to score her second UK number one single following the release of track Good 4 U.

The US teenager entered the Official Chart in second place last week and is now on course to topple Tion Wayne & Russ Millions’s hit Body.

Rodrigo became an overnight superstar with the release of her smash hit Drivers License, which spent nine weeks at number one earlier this year and is the UK’s biggest single of 2021 so far.

Pop-punk hit Good 4 U is one of three tracks from Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, that landed in the midweek Official Chart top 10 after just 48 hours.

Her previous single Deja Vu, the follow-up to Drivers License, is at five while album opener Brutal is at ten.

Rodrigo’s chart dominance looks likely to hold K-pop juggernauts BTS from the top spot as their track Butter opens the week at number two.

The Official Chart: First Look airs on BBC Radio 1 on Sundays between 6pm – 7pm. The Official Chart with Scott Mills is on BBC Radio 1 on Fridays from 4pm.