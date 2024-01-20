Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae Enjoy a Fashionable Girls Night Out at L.A. Lakers Game

Kevork Djansezian

Celebrity row was graced with some serious popstar power last night, as Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae were in the house.

The music mavens took their big girls night out to Los Angeles, California’s Crypto.com Arena to watch the L.A. Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets. The friends shared a series of emotions, from cheery and smiley to shocked and disappointed as the west coast team ultimately took the L with a score of 130-112.

Kevork Djansezian

Kevork Djansezian

For the outing, they each brought their own flavor to courtside style. The “Can’t Catch Me Now” songstress put her signature preppy fashion on display, layering an inky black vest over a plain white tee, paired with a short black miniskirt, white ankle socks, and chunky black patent leather lace-up loafers. She added some dainty, feminine accents in the form of small, jewel-adorned earrings, a bracelet composed of quartz beads, several silver rings, and a small black purse. Rodrigo opted for her traditional glam of black winged eyeliner and a soft red lip, while wearing her rich brown locks down and straight.

Kevork Djansezian

The “Greedy” hit-maker oozed cool beside Rodrigo in a long black leather trench coat over her own simple white tee, paired with slouchy, light wash jeans and two-tone gray-and-black sneakers. McRae accessorized her ‘fit with chunky gold hoop earrings, chunky rings, and a small black leather purse. The dancer finished off the look with glowy, bronzy glam, wearing shimmery gold eyeshadow and a bright, glossy pink lip, while styling her blonde-highlighted hair down in soft waves.

The young stars have been friends for some time now, with McRae even appearing in the music video for Rodrigo’s song, “bad idea right?” In the fuzzy, Y2K-inspired project, Rodrigo, McRae, Iris Apatow, and Madison Hu are seen getting ready in the bathroom at a house party as Rodrigo debates going to see an ex-flame. McRae took to Instagram in August to hard launch their friendship with a behind-the-scenes photo.

“It was so fun. All those girls are genuinely the best girls ever,” she said about the experience during an interview with SiriusXM .

“I adore her. I think she’s so talented and so beautiful. All those girls, I admire a lot,” she continued. “I would take qualities from every single one of them. I think that’s just what you do when you have really cool girls around you, to just be like, ‘Oh, my God, your fashion and the way you walk and the way you speak.’ We just take from each other and inspire each other.”

