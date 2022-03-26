Olivia Rodrigo Takes Responsibility for Breakup With Joshua Bassett

While many of Olivia Rodrigo’s anthems on her much-loved album, SOUR, sound like they’re flipping a middle finger to her ex-boyfriend Joshua Bassett, the now single singer admits that "heartbreak is a two-way street" and takes partial responsibility for the demise of their relationship.

In an interview with Drew Barrymore for her Disney+ documentary driving home 2 u, Rodrigo admits, "I just remember going through that awful heartbreak and feeling so responsible for it too in a way. Like, you can blame someone else and be like, 'Oh I hate that you did that to me,' but when you really think about it, you put yourself in a position to be hurt and nobody's perfect, and you must have done things wrong in that relationship too. I think that’s a big part of forgiving another person in a breakup, is forgiving yourself too."

Bassett’s heartbreak became very real as the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was hospitalized for heart failure from stress after the release of "drivers license." In an interview with People, the actor says, "I was sleeping 16 to 20 hours a day. I couldn't even stand up for longer than 30 seconds. I felt my heart literally failing," he recalled. "I was like, 'This isn’t just anxiety. This is bad.'" After going to the hospital, the doctors had a stark message for Bassett as he said that they told him, "'If you hadn't checked in within 12 hours, you would have died in your apartment.'"