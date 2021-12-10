Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour is 'finally happening': See where the singer will be in 2022
Getting tickets to this show might be — wait for it — brutal.
That's right, "Brutal" and "Good 4 U" pop star Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour to support her breakthrough debut album "Sour," which she released earlier this year.
Tickets to see Rodrigo go on sale Friday.
"SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" 18-year-old Rodrigo tweeted Monday.
The "Sour" tour kicks off April 2, 2022, in San Francisco, running through July 7, when she wraps shows in London. The tour takes Rodrigo coast-to-coast in the U.S., as well as overseas to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France and the United Kingdom, among other countries.
Her tour comes as Rodrigo ascended to A-list pop heights this year behind "Sour," which captured listeners with unassuming emotion on songs like the aforementioned "Good 4 U," as well as debut single "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Traitor."
Last month, Rodrigo earned seven Grammy Award nominations behind "Sour," including best new artist, album, record and song of the year. Along with powerhouse sales, the album continues to gain year-end acclaim, considered by Rolling Stone and The New York Times among the best-released music in 2021.
See below for a full list of tour dates.
Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour dates
April 2: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 5: Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds
April 6: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater
April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 9: Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center
April 11 & 12: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom
April 14: Minneapolis, MN, Armory
April 15 & 16: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
April 19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom
April 20: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory
April 22: Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
April 23: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre
April 26 & 27: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall
April 29 & 30: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall
May 3: Boston, MA, Roadrunner
May 4: Washington, DC, Anthem
May 6: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia
May 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
May 9: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
May 10: Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House
May 12: Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall
May 13: Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater
May 14: Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
May 17: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
May 18: San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
May 20: Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea
May 21: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark
June 13: Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall
June 15: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622
June 16: Milan, Italy, Fabrique
June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium
June 19: Brussels, Belgium, Forest National
June 21: Paris, France, Zénith
June 22: Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live
June 29: Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee
June 30: Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park
July 2: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow
July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester
July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham
July 6 & 7: London, UK, Eventim Apollo
