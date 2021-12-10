Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour is 'finally happening': See where the singer will be in 2022

Getting tickets to this show might be — wait for it — brutal.

That's right, "Brutal" and "Good 4 U" pop star Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour to support her breakthrough debut album "Sour," which she released earlier this year.

Tickets to see Rodrigo go on sale Friday.

"SOUR TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING!!!" 18-year-old Rodrigo tweeted Monday.

The "Sour" tour kicks off April 2, 2022, in San Francisco, running through July 7, when she wraps shows in London. The tour takes Rodrigo coast-to-coast in the U.S., as well as overseas to Germany, Italy, Switzerland, France and the United Kingdom, among other countries.

Her tour comes as Rodrigo ascended to A-list pop heights this year behind "Sour," which captured listeners with unassuming emotion on songs like the aforementioned "Good 4 U," as well as debut single "Drivers License," "Deja Vu" and "Traitor."

Olivia Rodrigo performs "Traitor".

Last month, Rodrigo earned seven Grammy Award nominations behind "Sour," including best new artist, album, record and song of the year. Along with powerhouse sales, the album continues to gain year-end acclaim, considered by Rolling Stone and The New York Times among the best-released music in 2021.

See below for a full list of tour dates.

Olivia Rodrigo 'Sour' tour dates

April 2: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5: Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

April 6: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9: Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center

April 11 & 12: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

April 14: Minneapolis, MN, Armory

April 15 & 16: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

April 19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

April 20: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

April 22: Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 & 27: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

April 29 & 30: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

May 3: Boston, MA, Roadrunner

May 4: Washington, DC, Anthem

May 6: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

May 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House

May 12: Houston, TX, 713 Music Hall

May 13: Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater

May 14: Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18: San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20: Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea

May 21: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark

June 13: Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

June 15: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622

June 16: Milan, Italy, Fabrique

June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

June 19: Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

June 21: Paris, France, Zénith

June 22: Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live

June 29: Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee

June 30: Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park

July 2: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 & 7: London, UK, Eventim Apollo

