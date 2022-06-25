Olivia Rodrigo sings 'F--- You' to Supreme Court justices at Glastonbury Festival: 'We hate you!'

Sara Netzley
·2 min read

We stan a singer who can rattle off the names of the Supreme Court justices who let her down.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen have joined the chorus of musicians expressing their outrage over the the Court's Friday ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

During her performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, Rodrigo invited Allen on stage to sing a scorching version of Allen's 2009 fan favorite "F--- You."

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns)
GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns)

Matthew Baker/Redferns Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival 2022

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," the "Driver's License" singer said. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

While Allen raised her middle fingers, Rodrigo name-checked justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

"We hate you!" she announced before she and Allen launched into Allen's song.

Rodrigo introduced Allen to the audience in glowing terms, calling her "the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person."

The two musicians weren't the only Glastonbury performers to address the Supreme Court's decision striking down federal protections for abortion rights that have been in place for 50 years. On Friday, Phoebe Bridgers led her audience in a chant of  "f--- the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, Lizzo announced Friday that she and Live Nation would join forces to donate $500,000 each to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Later that day, Rage Against the Machine pledged to earmark its proceeds from two concerts in Wisconsin and Illinois —$475,000 so far — toward reproductive health care access in those states.

Barack and Michelle Obama also voiced their displeasure about the decision, alongside celebrities including Taylor Swift, Shonda Rhimes, Bette Midler, and Rita Moreno, who survived a botched abortion before it was legalized and said that she's "really nervous and frightened and horrified that this is taking place."

On Friday, President Joe Biden called it "a sad day for the court and for the country," according to the Associated Press. He then tweeted about the importance of electing more state leaders to protect these rights at the local level. "We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land," he wrote.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sir Paul McCartney becomes Glastonbury’s oldest solo headliner as he opens set

    The former Beatle’s headline show on Saturday comes exactly a week after he celebrated his 80th birthday.

  • Canada's Myles Creighton hopes to end Latinoamerica season on top

    Myles Creighton has always wanted to wear the Maple Leaf on his golf gear. Now that he can as a member of Golf Canada's young pro squad, he's having a career season. The product of Digby, N.S., was named to the national sports organization's roster in mid-March and has proudly represented Canada on the PGA Tour — Latinoamerica since. He's the highest ranked Canadian heading into the third-tier tour's championship tour this week and the highest ranked golfer from the Maritimes on any tour. "I tak

  • Canada's Shapovalov loses opening match in straight sets at Mallorca

    SOL DE MALLORCA, Spain — Canada's Denis Shapovalov's losing streak continued Wednesday as he dropped a 6-4, 6-1 decision to Benjamin Bonzi of France at the Mallorca Championships. It was the opening match for the 16th-ranked Canadian, who had a first-round bye at the Wimbledon warmup event. Shapovalov has lost openers in five straight tournaments (Mallorca, London, Stuttgart, Paris and Geneva). Bonzi, the world No. 56, needed just 67 minutes to complete the victory. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hil

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Yanks' Cole loses no-hit bid in 8th, Rays' Paredes singles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole lost his no-hit bid in the eighth inning when Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes led off by grounding a clean single to center field. Paredes hit a slider that bounced off the pitcher's mound and into the outfield on Cole's 105th pitch Monday night at Tropicana Field. New York led 2-0. The 31-year-old right-hander had struck out 12 and walked three through seven innings. This was the second time this month that Cole started out with six hitless

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion ,6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Bobby Webster on trade rumours surrounding OG Anunoby

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster addresses the numerous trade rumours centered around forward OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA Draft on Thursday night.

  • McIntosh wins record second gold, fourth medal as Canada completes best-ever showing

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Fifteen-year-old Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a FINA world championships on Saturday with a victory in the women’s 400-metre individual medley. Canada's swimming team added to its best-ever medal performance at the worlds in the pool with two more podium finishes on the last day. The women’s 4x100-metre medley relay added a bronze as anchor Penny Oleksiak became Canada’s all-time most decorated swimmer at a world championships with nine

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congress

  • Gilbert said De Grasse's big-game mentality will help him at post-COVID worlds

    LANGLEY, B.C. — Glenroy Gilbert is confident Andre De Grasse's positive COVID-19 won't derail his performance at next month's world track and field championships. Athletics Canada's head coach said his ability to perform when the stakes are highest will help him. "Andre is not the kind of guy that needs a lot," Gilbert said at the Canadian track and field championships on Thursday. "He can compete. We know that. And as long as he's confident in the work that he's done to get to Eugene — and he's

  • Federal government freezes Hockey Canada funding over handling of assault allegations

    The federal government has put Hockey Canada on notice. Minister of Sport Pascale St-Onge announced Wednesday the organization's access to public funds has been frozen, effective immediately, over its response to an alleged sexual assault and subsequent out-of-court settlement. The move comes after Hockey Canada president Scott Smith and outgoing CEO Tom Renney were grilled by MPs earlier this week during a Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage hearing. "We were all expecting answers to all th

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Vaughn gets 4 hits as White Sox beat Blue Jays 8-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn needed a triple for the cycle when he came to the plate in the sixth inning. He settled for another single — and a perfect night at the plate. Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and the Chicago White Sox celebrated Tim Anderson's return with an 8-7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. “One through nine, we can all hit. Even the guys on the bench can all hit,” Vaughn said. “If we start stringing that together, then good thing

  • Senators named preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats site as team eyes downtown arena

    OTTAWA — The dream of a downtown arena for the Ottawa Senators is back on. The National Capital Commission announced Thursday a group led by the NHL franchise is the preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats and has signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of a "major event centre." The proposal slated for the site just west of Parliament Hill would serve as the Senators' new home and also be comprised of mixed-use development. The Capital Sports Development Inc. — which includes the t

  • NHL awards: Toronto forward Auston Matthews named 2021-22 Ted Lindsay Award winner

    Auston Matthews is your Ted Lindsay Award winner as the league's most valuable player, as voted on by his NHL peers.

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves