Olivia Rodrigo sings 'F--- You' to Supreme Court justices at Glastonbury Festival: 'We hate you!'

We stan a singer who can rattle off the names of the Supreme Court justices who let her down.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen have joined the chorus of musicians expressing their outrage over the the Court's Friday ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

During her performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, Rodrigo invited Allen on stage to sing a scorching version of Allen's 2009 fan favorite "F--- You."

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 25: Olivia Rodrigo performs on the Other Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 25, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Redferns)

Matthew Baker/Redferns Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury Festival 2022

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," the "Driver's License" singer said. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s--- about freedom."

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

While Allen raised her middle fingers, Rodrigo name-checked justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh.

"We hate you!" she announced before she and Allen launched into Allen's song.

🎥 | More of Olivia singing “Fuck You” with Lilly Allen, at the Glastonbury Festival! pic.twitter.com/RkTsjrsnpn — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

Rodrigo introduced Allen to the audience in glowing terms, calling her "the most incredible songwriter, the most incredible artist, the most incredible person."

The two musicians weren't the only Glastonbury performers to address the Supreme Court's decision striking down federal protections for abortion rights that have been in place for 50 years. On Friday, Phoebe Bridgers led her audience in a chant of "f--- the Supreme Court."

Meanwhile, Lizzo announced Friday that she and Live Nation would join forces to donate $500,000 each to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds. Later that day, Rage Against the Machine pledged to earmark its proceeds from two concerts in Wisconsin and Illinois —$475,000 so far — toward reproductive health care access in those states.

Barack and Michelle Obama also voiced their displeasure about the decision, alongside celebrities including Taylor Swift, Shonda Rhimes, Bette Midler, and Rita Moreno, who survived a botched abortion before it was legalized and said that she's "really nervous and frightened and horrified that this is taking place."

On Friday, President Joe Biden called it "a sad day for the court and for the country," according to the Associated Press. He then tweeted about the importance of electing more state leaders to protect these rights at the local level. "We need to restore the protections of Roe as law of the land," he wrote.

