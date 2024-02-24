Olivia Rodrigo setlist: All the songs on 'Guts' tour including 'Vampire' and 'Good 4 U'

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her “Guts” world tour with a sold-out home state concert Feb. 23 at Acrisure Arena, near Palm Springs, California.

The three-time Grammy winner blasted through a 22-song setlist with ease and attitude, rocking an electric guitar in her signature purple hue and singing above the crowd from a suspended crescent moon.

She began her set of her first headlining arena tour with “Bad Idea, Right?” sporting a glittery two-piece and continued with “All-American Bitch,” “Get Him Back,” and “Love is Embarrassing,” off her critically acclaimed second album, “GUTS.”

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage for the kick off of GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena on Feb. 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, California.

Of course, she couldn’t miss playing tracks from “SOUR,” her 4x platinum debut album. Fans sang along to “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu” and “Happier.”

Singer-songwriter Chappell Roan opened for Olivia and will continue touring with her on several of the upcoming tour dates. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, and Remi Wolf will also join Olivia on select dates throughout the global 75-date tour.

Olivia Rodrigo Guts set list

"Bad Idea, Right?" "Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl" "Vampire" "Traitor" "Drivers License" "Teenage Dream" "Pretty isn’t Pretty" "Love is Embarrassing" "Making the Bed" "Logical" "Enough for You" "Lacy" "Jealousy, Jealousy" "Happier" "Favorite Crime" "Deja Vu" "The Grudge" "Brutal" "Obsessed" "All-American Bitch" "Good 4 U" (encore) "Get Him Back!" (encore)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Rodrigo setlist: All the songs on her 'Guts' world tour