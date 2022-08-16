Olivia Rodrigo Set to Induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo; Alanis Morissette

Olivia Rodrigo is gearing up to present Alanis Morissette with a career-high honor.

Morissette was revealed as one of the 2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday, and the prestigious organization announced that Rodrigo will appear at the ceremony to induct the "You Oughta Know" singer-songwriter.

"I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on," said Rodrigo, 19, in a statement to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The "Good 4 U" musician continued, "I heard 'Perfect,' [and] I was like, 'Oh, my God… You can write songs like that?' I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way."

In addition to Rodrigo — who is American — acting as inductor, Canadian musicians Alessia Cara, JP Saxe and Ruby Waters will perform tributes to Morissette during the ceremony, which will be held on Sept. 24 at Toronto's Massey Hall.

Other artists who will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame alongside Morissette this year include Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster and Daniel Lavoie. Among the musicians performing tributes to the aforementioned inductees are Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback, Corey Hart, Jessie Reyez, Charlotte Cardin, Serena Ryder, Neil Donell of Chicago and Deborah Cox.

Rodrigo's position as Morissette's inductee marks the two musicians' third recent encounter. Last year, they interviewed each other for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians issue and bonded over opting not to read anything written about them in media and on the internet.

"Somewhere around 22, I stopped reading everything because it wasn't really relevant to my personal growth and evolution," Morissette said. "I had enough people around me who would point out blind spots whether I wanted them to or not. And I love therapy, so I've always had a huge team of therapists. But at the end of the day it became 'Who do I feel seen by?'"

Rodrigo agreed, telling the Alter Ego judge that she's had a similar showbiz experience and also no longer reads about herself — particularly because she feels as though young women like herself are held to "an incredibly unrealistic standard."

"I've taken the same route as you have and just don't look at it," Rodrigo said. "I don't think anyone is meant to look at that stuff. I don't think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk. I think having separation is really important — realizing that that's not real life, you know what I mean? That world that is created online, it's just one facet of this very big human existence."

Elsewhere in the conversation, the women bonded over the fact that they've both written critically acclaimed break-up records: Sour and Jagged Little Pill.

"I think love and anger and pain are energies that move worlds," Morissette said. "They open things up, they start the currents moving again if something's stuck."

In May, Morissette joined Rodrigo onstage at her Sour Tour concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and surprised fans with a duet of "You Oughta Know."

After the performance, Rodrigo appeared exhilarated and said, "That's truly the craziest thing that ever happened to me."