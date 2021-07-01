Olivia Rodrigo Seemingly Moves On with Producer Adam Faze as Couple Cuddle Up at Space Jam 2 Premiere

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze

From Sour to sweet!

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo attended the Space Jam 2 premiere in California with a special plus-one: her rumored new beau, producer Adam Faze.

Fans spotted the singer, 18, holding hands and cuddling up to Faze, 24, who directed Goody Grace's "Nothing Good" music video and launched a production company, Must B Nice, last March.

A source tells E! the new couple "met through industry friends" and have been dating for "a few months."

After releasing her viral hit "drivers license" in January, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's love life — most notably a rumored love triangle with her costar Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter — was catapulted into the spotlight as fans dissected the lyrics of her heartbreak ballad.

Rodrigo has neither confirmed nor denied who the song was written about, and she told PEOPLE earlier this month she's in a "happier" place since writing her No. 1 album.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

Rodrigo shared that she began writing breakup songs "before I ever held a boy's hand," and that she's not opposed to being known as the new queen of heartbreak.

"I feel like if a girl writes a song about heartbreak, very often people start criticizing her for feeling those emotions, and only writing about that. I do just love a heartbreak song," she said. "Maybe I'll continue to do that, or maybe I'll branch out? I just love writing music, and I hope that people continue to listen."

After a whirlwind year, the star told PEOPLE she's been making a conscious effort to take some time off and enjoy slower days with her friends.

"I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you're burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like," she said. "So, definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest.

"I love spending time by myself. That's the best thing ever," she added. "But I really love hanging out with my friends. I feel like that's really rejuvenating for me. And I love talking about stuff that is not music or industry-related."