Olivia Rodrigo Rocks Vintage Betsey Johnson

Collette Grimes
·1 min read

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo was spotted wearing a vintage Betsey Johnson dress in New York. For the girls who get it, Betsey Johnson is a true early aughts icon as the female designer pioneered the extravagant maximalist style we’ve all come to know and love.

Proving her love for the corset trend, the Grammy-award winning singer wore a sheer corset dress, accented with pink and blue floral embellishments on the bustier and skirt. If you’re looking to mirror the Gen-Z It girl’s style, fans can find look-alikes dresses below.

Betsey Johnson’s Vintage Floral Bustier Midi Dress is a more casual, day-time option. Featuring a cobalt blue shade with wildflower illustrations bespeckled throughout the ensemble. Elsewhere, Seeing Red Mini Dress is a leg-baring option for the girls who like to be bold. The bright color is immediately eye-catching, while the hook and eye closure down the front evokes a subtle sensuality.

olivia rodrigo betsey johnson vintage dress new york
