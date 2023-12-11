Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Wrote 'Lacy' in Poetry Class at USC During NPR Tiny Desk Performance

The pop star performed four songs from her sophomore album 'GUTS'

Olivia Rodrigo made a big impression on NPR's Tiny Desk.

On Monday, the "Vampire" musician, 20, delivered a four-track set from her sophomore LP GUTS and told a few stories about the songs along the way.

Kicking off the performance, Rodrigo delivered a blistering rendition of "Love Is Embarrassing" before recalling when she did a Tiny Desk performance two years ago "knee-deep in the pandemic" at the DMV.

“It’s much cooler to be here,” she said of NPR's performance space. “I’ve never been star-struck by a room before, so this is a huge honor.”

NPR Music/YouTube Olivia Rodrigo performs on Tiny Desk

She then told the crowd that it was the last song she added to GUTS and said it was inspired by her "laying in bed playing back every embarrassing thing you’ve ever done and cringing at yourself.”

The "Drivers License" performer then introduced her next song — and the first single from GUTS — "Vampire," which she said she penned in 20-30 minutes and spent a month putting the finishing touches on with producer Dan Nigro.

The rendition on NPR was a more stripped-down take that featured Rodrigo at the piano and a haunting, three-person choir behind her.

The pop star then introduced her track "Lacy," which she said began as a poem.

"I took a poetry class last year at USC, and I wrote this poem as one of my homework assignments that I really loved. It was the first time I'd ever written a song by taking a full sheet of lyrics and putting a melody to it, and it turned out to be one of my favorite songs on the record," she told the audience.



For this number, Rodrigo sat down with an acoustic guitar where her airy lilt was flanked by the hymnal-tinged sound of the three-person choir.

The final song in Rodrigo's set was the wistful "Making the Bed," which she said was written last year in New York City.

Rebecca Sapp/Getty Olivia Rodrigo in Los Angeles in October 2023

"I feel like a big theme on this new album is kind of taking accountability for your actions, and you know, taking responsibility for all of those things. And I wrote this song, sort of, about feeling like I was putting myself in positions or with people that weren't bringing me ultimate happiness or peace. So, this song is just sort of grappling with that," she said.



Rodrigo is set to kick off her 2024 GUTS world tour on Friday, Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, California at Acrisure Arena. The 57-date tour with feature shows across North America and Europe, including New York, Miami, Toronto, London, Paris, and many more before wrapping up in Rodrigo's home of Los Angeles with back-to-back concerts on Tuesday, Aug. 13 and Wed. Aug. 14 at the Kia Forum.

The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan and Remi Wolf are set to appear as opening acts throughout the tour.

