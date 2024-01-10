Olivia Rodrigo Reveals She Wants to Return to Acting

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo skyrocketed to success in the music industry after the release of her hit single “Drivers License” in 2021. Since then, she has released two albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023), and won a few Grammys along the way. While she has created an impressive music career for herself, Rodrigo revealed that she wants to get back into acting at the 2024 Governors Awards on Tuesday. Rodrigo attended the ceremony in support of “You Can’t Catch Me Now,” her single for the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

When speaking with Variety, the singer said, “I love movies. I love telling stories. I really want to do a coming-of-age thing, maybe before I’m actually of age. Maybe I am of age already.”

She added, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie. That’s really something that really excites me.”

Rodrigo also disclosed that she would love to do a song with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who is nominated for Best New Artist at this year’s Grammy Awards. “I think he’s so great, and he’s and very inspiring. One of these days,” she said while crossing her fingers.

For last night’s festivities, Rodrigo wore a strapless black vintage Yves Saint Laurent dress with a sweetheart neckline, accessorizing the look with geometric silver earrings. She slicked her long brown hair up into a high ponytail with a deep side part, and added scarlet-red lipstick, painting her nails to match.

