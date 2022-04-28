Olivia Rodrigo Reunites with High School Musical Series Castmates on Sour Tour

Larry Saperstein; Olivia Rodrigo; Julia Lester

It's a High School Musical reunion!

Olivia Rodrigo reconnected with fellow High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein on Wednesday at the Sour Tour's stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Lester, 22, and Saperstein, 24, each shared a collection of photos from the evening on Instagram, including a group shot of the trio with Rodrigo, 19, wrapping her arms around her television costars.

"I 💟 this woman," Lester captioned her post, which also featured a pair of photos showing her and Rodrigo making silly faces while posing for the camera.

"Love u more" Rodrigo replied in the comment section, where Saperstein chimed in with "My favorite ppl 😍."

For his own post, Saperstein opted for a witty "good 4 her!" caption. Rodrigo commented on his post as well, writing, "👼🏼💓💝🥰," while Lester wrote, "Besties."

In addition to sharing the aforementioned group photo, Saperstein also shared photos of himself and Rodrigo in a prom pose, a shot of a Sour-themed sugar cookie and footage from Wednesday's show.

Saperstein also shared an old-school-style group photo of himself, Lester and Rodrigo featuring Bizaardvark alum Madison Hu and others.

In High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo plays Nini Salazar-Roberts while Saperstein and Lester play dating couple Big Red and Ashlyn. All three actors are original cast members from the Disney+ show's conception in 2019.

In March, Entertainment Tonight reported that Rodrigo's character will go from a series regular to appearing on a recurring basis on season 3. Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell will appear as regulars.

Meanwhile, three new faces — Ben Stillwell, Aria Brooks and Liamani Segura — will appear as recurring guest stars on the upcoming season, ET reported. Also joining the show are High School Musical alum Corbin Bleu as himself, Hannah Montana alum Jason Earles, and Meg Donnelly.

A release date for season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has yet to be revealed.