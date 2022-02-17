Olivia Rodrigo and Producer Adam Faze Break Up: 'They've Been Over for a Bit Now,' Says Source

Olivia Rodrigo - Adam Faze

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty; Vivien Killilea/Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Adam Faze

Olivia Rodrigo and boyfriend Adam Faze are calling it quits.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the "Drivers License" singer, 18, and the music video producer, 24, have split, just seven months after they were first spotted spending time together.

"They've been over for a bit now," says the source. On Wednesday, Faze shared a couple of photos from his life in New York, where he's been based this month.

A rep for Rodrigo has not commented to PEOPLE.

Over the summer, Rodrigo and Faze — who directed Goody Grace's "Nothing Good" music video and launched a production company, Must B Nice, last year — sparked romance rumors when they were seen cuddling up to one another and holding hands at the Space Jam 2 premiere in California.

While neither Faze nor Rodrigo ever confirmed the romance, she told PEOPLE in June that she was a "lot happier now" than when she wrote the lyrics to her hit debut album Sour.

"I'm just constantly learning and growing at such a rapid rate," she said. "I'm writing songs and I'm really happy. I'm a lot happier than I was when I wrote that record, which is great."

"I'm a lot more confident, which I think is a good aspect of growing up," she added. "We'll see what the next era brings, but I'm excited to start working on it."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Shares a Kiss with New Boyfriend Adam Faze Days After Sparking Dating Rumors

Rodrigo's career blew up in January 2021 when she released her song "Drivers License." With it, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's love life — most notably a rumored love triangle with her costar Joshua Bassett and singer Sabrina Carpenter — was catapulted into the spotlight as fans dissected the lyrics of her viral heartbreak ballad.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Rodrigo Is Capturing the Hearts of Hollywood Stars

After her whirlwind year, Rodrigo told PEOPLE she'd been making a conscious effort to take some time off and enjoy slower days with her friends.

"I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you're burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like," she said. "So, definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest."

"I love spending time by myself. That's the best thing ever," she added. "But I really love hanging out with my friends. I feel like that's really rejuvenating for me. And I love talking about stuff that is not music or industry-related."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Named 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year: 'Thrilled to Celebrate Her Unique Voice'

Rodrigo's latest breakup news comes just as her career is set to kick into overdrive. She is up for seven Grammy Awards at this year's ceremony on April 3, and two days later she's set to kick off a global tour in support of Sour.

Next month, Rodrigo is also releasing a new documentary about Sour, titled Driving Home 2 U, on Disney+ and will be honored as the 2022 Billboard Woman of the Year at the annual Billboard Women in Music Awards.