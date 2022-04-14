Olivia Rodrigo Posts Epic Throwback to Childhood Concert — and Jonas Brothers Approve of Her Set!

Olivia Rodrigo posts Disney-filled throwback

Olivia Rodrigo is showing fans where she got her start!

The "drivers license" singer, 19 — who is currently on the North American leg of her international Sour tour — shared a throwback photo of her younger self on stage performing a set list of hits from the early 2000s, including songs by Corbin Bleu, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers.

"Tour is going gr8💘💘💘," she captioned the Instagram post on Wednesday.

In the photo, Rodrigo's then-set list was on full display, with a total of four Jonas songs: "S.O.S.," "When You Look Me in the Eyes" and "Year 3000" as well as "This Is Me" from the 2008 Disney Channel movie Camp Rock, performed by Joe Jonas and Lovato.

The epic throwback garnered comments from the pop stars themselves, with Kevin Jonas writing, "Solid set list."

Joe also commented, "Set list! 🔥," with Lovato simply posting a weary face emoji alongside a pink heart.

Rodrigo's post also included a video clip featuring a concert audience singing along to her Grammy Award-winning song.

The singer performed well at this year's Grammy Awards, taking home the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best New Artist out of her seven nominations.

"Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true," Rodrigo said in her acceptance speech for Best New Artist. "Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else."

olivia rodrigo

She continued by thanking the people closest to her in her personal life including her parents and her best friends, saying, "I love you guys." She added, "a huge thanks to Dan [Nigro], who made all of my music with me."

Prior to the release of her Disney+ film, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, the singer opened up to PEOPLE and shared that in making her debut album and the film, she was closing a chapter of her life.

"The process of making SOUR, and putting it out in the world really challenged me, and I've grown so much, and I've learned so much more about myself," she said last month. "I definitely feel like I am a more confident person today because of it."

Rodrigo continued, "The entire process of filming the film, for me, was just super nostalgic. It was all kind of about revisiting this past era of my life, and closing that chapter. So, there was a lot of nostalgia involved."