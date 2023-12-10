Olivia Rodrigo Performs Piano Rendition of 'Vampire' and Riots Onstage with 'All-American Bitch' on “SNL”

The singer also wore several style pieces throughout her performances that contained hints from her second studio album 'Guts'

Olivia Rodrigo returned to Saturday Night Live and gave fun twists to two of her hit songs.



The 20-year-old singer took the stage for the second time as musical guest on SNL alongside host Adam Driver. For this appearance, she gave her fans a different take on her songs "Vampire" and "All-American Bitch."

Rodrigo started the night off with a slow piano rendition of "Vampire." She wore a sparkly silver halter dress and wore her hair up in a sleek bun as she sang the melody of the song with an emotional tone. Notably, she wore several rings on her right hand which spelled out the words "Guts" — the name of her second studio album.

The stage was set up to mimic a dream, as blue fog covered the stage floor below the piano and dozens of silver cut-out stars dangled from the stage ceiling.



For her second performance — "All-American Bitch" — she brought the drama. The stage started off simple and innocent with Rodrigo sitting in a high-neck pink dress, sipping tea behind a table covered with cakes and several other goodies.

But when she got to the song's chorus, she showed off her dark side, jumping onto and laying on the table, slashing the cake with a knife and dancing on the confectionaries as the lighting switched to reflect her mood. The lighting turned from a bright white to quick red flashes to show the chaos.

To emphasize the lyrics, she even smeared some blood-red cake on her face, dress and white stockings — which could have alluded to the "guts" of her album. When finished with her performances, she playfully stuck her tongue out at the cameras.



Rodrigo made her SNL debut in 2021, singing fan-favorites “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U” — which was also her first time performing it for a live broadcast. After the show, she took to social media to share her feelings about being on the hit NBC sketch comedy show.

“Well that was the most nerve wracking/ emotional/ happy experience of my life. Thank u 4ever,” she captioned an Instagram Story with a photo of an SNL card with her name on it.

At the time, the High School Musical: The Musical star had already made her way onto the show by inspiring a Bridgerton skit in February of that year — and it just so happened that it aired on her birthday.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), going on to tell fans that she was "losing her mind" over it.

Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, recently being nominated for six Grammy awards. She spoke exclusively to PEOPLE at the Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes premiere in Los Angeles in November, saying it is “such an honor” to receive six nominations in the upcoming Grammy Awards.

“Yeah. So insane. It's just such an honor and such a pleasure to be recognized by the music community in such an incredible way,” Rodrigo told PEOPLE. “I'm very grateful.”



Read the original article on People.