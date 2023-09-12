Olivia Rodrigo Has 'Nothing to Say' About Rumored Taylor Swift Feud: 'I Don't Have Beef with Anyone'

Rodrigo opened up to Rolling Stone about retroactively crediting Swift as a songwriter on two 'Sour' album tracks following claims they sounded similar

John Yuyi / Rolling Stone Olivia Rodrigo

Would Olivia Rodrigo still consider herself a Swiftie?

In a new cover story interview with Rolling Stone, the 20-year-old star addressed rumors that she's in a feud with her longtime idol, Taylor Swift, after the 12-time Grammy winner was given a songwriting credit on two of Rodrigo's Sour album tracks following claims they sounded similar.

Rodrigo was a vocal Swift fan throughout the rollout of Sour and publicly became friendly with the superstar. Shortly after the album dropped in 2021, however, Swift and her collaborators retroactively received songwriting credit on two of its songs — "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" and "Deja Vu" — which reference "New Year's Day" and "Cruel Summer," respectively.

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Speculation That 'Vampire' Is About Taylor Swift: 'I Was Very Surprised'

Emma McIntyre/Getty, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift

Now, many fans suspect the two musicians are no longer so friendly. They haven't been seen together in public or interacted on social media, and Swift's since befriended fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter, who's largely believed not to get along with Rodrigo following their alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett that supposedly inspired Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

"I don’t have beef with anyone," Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. "I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say."

Some listeners have also suspected Rodrigo's new album Guts features lyrics about her alleged falling out with Swift, 33, on songs including "Vampire" ("I used to think I was smart / But you made me look so naive") and "The Grudge" ("I try to be tough, I try to be mean / But even after all this, you're still everything to me).

Story continues

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Felt 'a Lot of Pressure' Writing 'Guts,' Wondered If It Would 'Be Good Enough' After 'Sour' (Exclusive)

John Yuyi / Rolling Stone Olivia Rodrigo

"There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories," she said of the online rumors. "I only look at alien-conspiracy theories."

While Rodrigo didn't exactly speak to the current state of her relationship with Swift, she did open up about how she felt giving up writing credit to Swift on the two songs — and to Paramore on "Good 4 U," which references the pop-punk band's "Misery Business."

"I was a little caught off guard," explained the former High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress. "At the time it was very confusing, and I was green and bright-eyed and bushy-tailed."

When it came to amending the songwriting credits, "It’s not something that I was super involved in," recalled Rodrigo, seeming to note that such decisions weren't made via direct conversations with the artists. "It was more team-on-team. So, I wouldn’t be the best person to ask."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.