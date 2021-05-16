Olivia Rodrigo Makes SNL Debut with 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U' Performances

NBC

Olivia Rodrigo is taking center stage.

Just one day after the 18-year-old singer released her third single "good 4 u," Rodrigo celebrated another big moment: performing on Saturday Night Live for the first time. For her first song, the High School Musical: The Musical the Series star sang her hit "Drivers License," which was released in January.

And for her final song, Rodrigo performed "good 4 u" for the first time on a broadcast.

Although this may be Rodrigo's first time on SNL, earlier this year her hit song "Drivers License" ended up inspiring a sketch starring Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page.

Even more meaningful, the sketch aired back in February, as the singer was celebrating her birthday.

"DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING," she wrote on Twitter, going on to tell fans that she was "losing her mind" over it.

"Good 4 u" is Rodrigo's latest single off of her debut album Sour, which drops later this month.

In a recent interview with Billboard the singer -- who has already enjoyed massive success from her moodier releases "Drivers License" and "déjà vu" — made it clear that she doesn't want to be categorized as the "heartbreak girl."

"At first I was like, 'I don't want to do this. I don't want to be pigeonholed,' " Rodrigo said of her breakup songs.

"I'm a songwriter who writes from a place of authenticity and truth," she added. "And truthfully, love and happiness and everything weren't feelings that I was feeling at the time. And what's the point of putting out a record if it isn't something that you feel is important to say to people?"