Olivia Rodrigo Made 'Dirty Soda' Trendy on TikTok — and We Tried It

Antonia DeBianchi
·2 min read
olivia rodrigo
olivia rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

Step aside, feta pasta. Dirty soda is the new tasty trend making waves on TikTok.

In December, pop star Olivia Rodrigo posted an Instagram photo to her feed holding a cup from Swig, a soda shop that specializes in making dirty sodas.

Since then, the unconventional beverage — which consists of a soda mixed with creamer or half and half, flavored syrups, and lime juice — has popped up all across social media, and Eater is crediting Rodrigo for making it mainstream, at least in part. The #dirtysoda hashtag has been used over 700,000 times on TikTok, according to Eater.

The first two seasons of Rodrigo's breakout show, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, were filmed in Utah, where the fizzy-creamy drink has been wildly popular since the 2010s. They've become a mocktail-esque mainstay in the state likely because Utah has a large Mormon population, who don't typically drink alcohol and instead enjoy these sugary-sweet drinks, according to Vice.

RELATED: Frozen Honey Is the Easiest (and Sweetest) Food Trend on TikTok

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Swig (@swigdrinks)

RELATED: This Viral Salmon Rice Bowl Recipe Is Taking Over TikTok Thanks to One Surprising Ingredient

Flavors have since evolved since the early craze of dirty sodas. The shop Rodrigo visited offers an expansive list of fun menu items, including Naughty & Nice, a blend of Dr. Pepper, English toffee and half and half, and more fruity flavors like the Beach Babe, which mixes Mountain Dew, raspberry, peach and vanilla cream.

Using whatever ingredients I could find in the PEOPLE office, I decided to give the TikTok-trending soda a test. First, I filled a cup almost to the brim with lots and lots of ice. I went with a classic Diet Coke mixed in with a generous pour of vanilla creamer. After a couple of sips, I decided dirty soda was definitely worth the hype.

The fizzy Diet Coke pairs perfectly with the soft vanilla creamer to create almost like an old-fashioned cream soda and a root beer float all in one cup. The amount of ice definitely made a difference, too, so don't skimp there. (Bonus points if you use pebble ice like the professionals do.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

TikTok often circulates enticing viral recipe trends and hacks. One of the most long-lasting trends was creator Emily Mariko's salmon bowl recipe, which went viral last August.

The lifestyle vlogger's recipe overtook so many For You Pages because it's a super easy option for an in-a-pinch lunch or dinner. The recipe altogether is made up of salmon, rice, an ice cube (to help steam rice in the microwave), soy sauce, Kewpie mayonnaise and hot sauce, along with optional toppings of seaweed, kimchi and avocado.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk

    BEIJING (AP) — Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China's market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month. The State Administration for Market Regulation said the recall affects both imported vehicles and those made in China. The cars being recalled don't display the unit, such as miles or kilometers per hour, for their speed when in Track Mode, which in extreme cases could lead to collisions, it said. Earlier in

  • TCU football loses its first post-spring player to the NCAA transfer portal

    LB Jayhvion Gipson played in two games for the Frogs last season

  • My young patient struggled with depression. And TikTok was making it worse.

    As a clinical psychologist who treats kids, I have come face to face with the dangers of this social media giant.

  • California woman finds kidney donor through TikTok

    A California woman found the person who could save her life with a video on TikTok after she was diagnosed with Stage 5 chronic kidney disease.

  • From pretzels to lip balm: How Kimberley has moved away from its Bavarian brand

    At the centre of Kimberley, B.C., in a pedestrian-only area known as the Platzl, sits the world's tallest free-standing cuckoo clock. It's 22 feet high, with Kimberley's name at the bottom. If you put a loonie in, an animatronic version of the town mascot, Happy Hans, emerges from the clock and yodels. The clock, an element of the Bavarian theme incorporated all across Kimberley, has been the centrepiece of the town's brand for 40 years — even if the town itself has never had strong immigrant ti

  • Police Rescue Man From Burning Car in Suburban Buffalo

    Police rescued a man whose vehicle interior caught fire after he crashed in Tonawanda, New York – a suburb of Buffalo – on April 28, sharing footage of the dramatic rescue to Facebook.The 46-year-old driver was rescued from the fiery interior of his vehicle after driving into a pole and through a fence at Adams Field on Thursday afternoon, according to police.Town of Tonawanda Police Department officers worked together to save the driver, whom police said was later found to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. Credit: Town of Tonawanda Police Department via Storyful

  • I’ve Had It Up to HERE With Black Women Dating Horror Stories on TikTok

    I'm choosing blissful ignorance to maintain my sanity because watching a flood of sad videos from women who look like me gets depressing real quick.

  • Meet Honey County, the Duo Who Went Viral on TikTok and Had Four Songs Featured on 'Yellowstone'

    Country music duo, Honey County, has gone viral on TikTok for their Mother's Day anthem called "Got it From My Mama." We chatted with them about their inspiration, including being featured on "Yellowstone."

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Surging CF Montréal hosts Atlanta looking to build on six-game unbeaten run

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s six-game unbeaten run in all competitions has left the Major League Soccer club in a favourable place after a slow start to the season. With three of those results coming against top-four teams in MLS's Eastern Conference and another against Mexican giants Cruz Azul in CONCACAF Champions League play, the club has shown that it’s thriving with a less congested schedule. Montreal will also have the chance to join that top four when they host Atlanta United on Saturday at S

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Wardley propels Canada to victory over Spain in women's rugby 7s opener in B.C.

    Keyara Wardley scored two tries to lead Canada to a 19-10 victory over Spain in women's rugby sevens action before a loud home crowd on Saturday in rainy Langford, B.C. Fellow Olympian Bianca Farella had the other try for the eighth-ranked Canadians, who have won four of the past six meetings against No. 9 Spain. Canada, which plays Mexico at 5 p.m. ET for the first time this season in World Rugby Sevens Series and top-ranked Australia at 9 p.m., is fresh off earning a World Cup berth after goin

  • Boeser scores twice as Vancouver Canucks edge L.A. Kings 3-2 in overtime

    VANCOUVER — The results may not have mattered but the Vancouver Canucks simply weren't going to give up on Thursday night. Down 2-0 to the L.A. Kings heading into the third period, the Canucks rallied with a pair of goals to force overtime, then put away the game winner with 29.7 seconds left in the extra frame. Vancouver has battled hard all year, said Brock Boeser, and that wasn't about to change in the team's final home game of the season. "For us to come and play a team that's in the playoff

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.