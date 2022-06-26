Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen sing 'F*** You' for Supreme Court justices who 'truly don't give a s*** about freedom'

Erin Donnelly
·2 min read
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen sang
Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen sang "F*** You" at Glastonbury in response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade on Friday inspired Glastonbury performer Olivia Rodrigo to bring out a surprise guest for a heated musical response. Performing at the famed British music festival on Saturday night, Rodrigo welcomed Lily Allen to join her in a passionate duet to Allen's 2009 anthem "F*** You," which she dedicated to the SCOTUS justices who struck down the landmark 1973 ruling protecting a birthing person's right to an abortion.

After introducing introducing "incredible songwriter" Allen, who has said she originally wrote "F*** You" former President George W. Bush in mind, the 19-year-old Rodrigo spoke out against Friday's ruling.

"I'm devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," said Rodrigo. "I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don't give a s*** about freedom."

Rodrigo then went on to name the five justices who ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, with Chief Justice John Roberts filing a concurring opinion. Allen, 37, flashed a middle finger in response to each name.

"This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh," the Sour star said as the crowd roared. "We hate you."

The Independent reports that BBC iPlayer, which broadcasts the Glastonbury performances to U.K. viewers, cut Rodrigo and Allen's performance, though it appears on their official YouTube page.

Allen later posted the duet on her own Instagram page, saying she was "quite emosh" at returning to the stage after becoming sober nearly three years ago.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

The British singer's husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, also weighed in, writing on Instagram Stories, "Hey @oliviarodrigo, I think she's pretty great too."

Allen's husband David Harbour showed his support.
Allen's husband David Harbour showed his support. (Screenshot: Instagram Stories)

Billie Eilish also blasted the ruling in her own Friday night performance at Glastonbury, where she became the festival's youngest ever solo headliner.

"Today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S.," Eilish, 20, told fans, according to the BBC. "I'm just going to say that because I can't bear to think about it any longer."

The singer then dedicated her song "Your Power," which is about abuse by older men, to those affected.

