Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett reunite on the red carpet following rumoured relationship

Emily Gulla
·6 min read
Photo credit: Image Group LA - Getty Images
Photo credit: Image Group LA - Getty Images

When it comes to Gen Z celeb duos, Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are up there with our ultimate faves. The pair are rumoured to have dated back in 2020 after meeting on the set of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The speculation then paved the way for an absolute onslaught of dating drama surrounding Olivia's 2021 song 'Drivers License', although the pair have never officially confirmed or denied a romance.

Still, it looks like the story might not be over for these two, thanks to their July 2022 red carpet reunion. So, let's take a look back at the pair's whole rumoured relationship timeline, starting with the most recent update....

27th July 2022 - Olivia and Josh reunite on the red carpet

Following tonnes of relationship and split speculation, Olivia and Josh reunited on the red carpet this week - and fans have been very obsessed.

The pair posed for pictures to mark the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three premiere, and it looks like smiles all round from these two. Take a look at the cute pictures here:

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

And here's the rest of their rumoured dating history...

2019 - Olivia and Josh meet on set of High School Musical

Olivia and Josh first crossed paths on the set of Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which aired in November 2019. Yep, the HSM spin-off made us feel old too.

The duo played on-screen couple Nini and Ricki, and their fictional chemistry appeared to be reflected in their off-screen friendship too. Speaking about a scene where Ricki tells Nini he loves her, Josh touched on his and Olivia's real-life relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

He explained, "It is the most powerful feeling in the world when you don’t even have to think, and it just comes through you. It was really a magical moment."

Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images
Photo credit: Kevin Winter - Getty Images

January 2020 - Olivia says she loves Josh, calling him her "best friend"

These two certainly appeared to grow closer post-HSM, with Olivia referring to Josh as her "best friend". She told the LA Times, "I love him so much. He’s my best friend, so that really made the acting authentic and really truthful. It was like I wasn’t acting."

Argh, so much love!

2020 - Olivia and Josh are rumoured to be dating

Following High School Musical and comments from both Olivia and Josh, many fans theorised that the pair dated throughout early 2020. However, sadly neither party ever officially confirmed their relationship.

Rumours claimed that things then came to an end when Josh was linked to singer Sabrina Carpenter around July 2020, with various subsequent songs from the trio seeming to point towards a love triangle.

Photo credit: Image Group LA - Getty Images
Photo credit: Image Group LA - Getty Images

July 2020 - Josh is linked to Sabrina Carpenter

Josh and Sabrina were spotted out together in July 2020, prompting rumours that the pair could be dating. Then, in August, they were pictured grabbing lunch and laughing together, further fuelling speculation that there could be more than a friendship between them.

August 2020 - Olivia opens up about heartbreak

While Josh and Olivia didn't officially confirm a relationship or split between them, Olivia was seen very publicly opening up about heartbreak in an August 2020 TikTok.

Playing her High School Musical song 'All I Want', she wrote, "You think you can hurt my feelings? I wrote this song," adding, "and that's on failed relationships." So, a pretty heavy hint, then.

January 2021 - Olivia releases 'Drivers License', prompting love triangle rumours about Josh and Sabrina

If there's one thing that reminds us of the roughest winter lockdown, it's this song. Olivia dropped 'Drivers License' in Jan 2021, with many fans theorising that it was about her rumoured love triangle with Josh and Sabrina.

See lyrics, "You're probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt / She's so much older than me, she's everything I'm insecure about," which fans reckon points towards Sabrina.

Subsequent songs from Josh and Sabrina further fuelled love triangle speculation. Josh released 'Lie Lie Lie' which he said was about a friend lying behind his back. Meanwhile, in Sabrina's 2021 song 'Skin', she seemed to refer back to Olivia's "blonde" lyric with the line: "Maybe we could've been friends / If I met you in another life ... Maybe you didn't mean it / Maybe blonde was the only rhyme." So much to decipher!

However, in March, Olivia seemed to quash rumours, saying she doesn't know Sabrina. She told Radio.com, "I think we’ve met once or twice in passing, but I’ve never had a conversation with her," adding, "I don’t think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don’t know."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

So, that's that then.

April 2021 - Josh congratulates Olivia on 'Deja Vu'

Whether these two are exes or just friends, they certainly still seemed to be on good terms as of April 2021. Josh congratulated Olivia on the release of her song 'Deja Vu,' writing on his Instagram Stories, "SUUUUUUPER late on this but! I love this song so much @oliviarodrigo!!! The world better watch out for the album!!!!!"

May 2021 - Josh comes out as LGBTQ+

In an interview with Clevver News, Josh was seen gushing about his admiration for Harry Styles, calling him "hot" before casually adding, "This is also my coming out video, I guess."

The day after, he followed up with a Twitter statement, telling fans, "Love who you love shamelessly. It’s OK to still be figuring out who you are. Life’s too short to let ignorance and hatred win. I choose love."

He later told GQ, "I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community."

December 2021 - Josh says he and Olivia haven't spoken since 'Drivers License'

Opening up about the social media attention that followed 'Drivers License', Josh told GQ, "it sort of felt like a losing battle… If I try and defend myself in any way, it just felt impossible." He went on to add that Olivia "hasn't spoken to me since ‘Drivers License’ came out."

Seemingly referring to the situation with Olivia, he continued, "People don't realize how long ago that was. It's not as recent as it seems. I'm a completely different person now," adding, I’m not here to expose people. It was eating me alive, and I couldn’t keep it in anymore."

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Canadian Dwayne DeRosario among the candidates for U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame

    Canadian Dwayne DeRosario, in his first year of eligibility, is a candidate for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. In all, there are 156 candidates for the Class of 2023 across three categories: players, veteran (players) and builders, with a maximum of six earning induction. Screening committees will now narrow the eligibility lists to create the final ballots. Voting committees will decide the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. As many as three players and two veterans can b

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Matthew Tkachuk after trade to Panthers: 'I hate Edmonton. I hate Tampa more now'

    Matthew Tkachuk is ready to dive into a new rivalry.

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota