Olivia Rodrigo on How 'drivers license' Changed Her Life: 'Talking About It Is Gonna Make Me Cry'

Charmaine Patterson
·2 min read
Olivia Rodrigo is getting emotional about her Grammy-nominated hit "drivers license".

While on the red carpet at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday, the 19-year-old songstress opened up about the single, which garnered a nod for song of the year.

"Literally talking about it is gonna make me cry," Rodrigo told PEOPLE red carpet hosts Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein. "I've been watching the Grammys since I was a little girl and always dreamed that I would come and visit."

Rodrigo added of her total of seven nominations, "The fact that I was nominated for so many today is beyond me. I can't believe it."

The star went on to share what keeps her grounded, telling PEOPLE, "I'm so lucky I have the most amazing family and the most amazing friends. They're actually all here tonight. My parents are here, all my best friends flew out, so it's gonna be a party."

Grammy Awards Arrivals
Grammy Awards Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In an interview for the Grammys.com red carpet preshow, Rodrigo also looked back at how quickly — and totally — her life changed after her hit.

"The first few weeks that 'drivers license' came out was some of the weirdest few weeks of my life," she said.

She recalled hearing her music for the first time after it started making waves: "My mom was walking around our neighborhood. She walked by a car that was blasting 'drivers license' out the window and I was like, 'That's crazy,' and that was one of the most surreal moments of my life and it's only gotten crazier."

More recently, she heard her songs during "a really painful COVID test," and she found herself thinking, "This is perfect," she said.

Rodrigo is also set to perform at the show, and last month she reflected on one of her favorite Grammy memories.

"There's this video of Beyoncé doing 'If I Were a Boy' at the Grammys, and I remember watching it like 25 times, being so enamored with her," the "brutal" singer told PEOPLE.

She added, "It's so crazy that, maybe one day, a younger girl's going to watch my performance many times and think that it's cool. That's the dream. That's all I want."

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

