Olivia Rodrigo debuts new 'Hunger Games' song to near-feral crowd at Jingle Ball 2023, more highlights

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. — As the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert entered its final acts at Los Angeles' Kia Forum Friday night, the screaming grew more frenzied.

Throughout the jam-packed four-hour show, as performers from Korean boy band P1Harmony to rapper Flo Rida took their turns on stage, the anticipation steadily built for Olivia Rodrigo, the night's closing act.

Once she hit the stage, the arena broke into a deafening roar as the three-time Grammy winner skipped out to join her band and perform hits from her albums, "Sour" and "Guts," to a crowd that was eager to belt Rodrigo's teen angst songs right back at her.

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2023 on Dec. 1, 2023.

Sabrina Carpenter, Niall Horan, rapper Doechii and K-pop group (G)I-DLE also received warm welcomes, though perhaps none more so than "The Summer I Turned Pretty" star Christopher Briney, who was met with unbridled screams when he stepped out to introduce surprise guest Paul Russell.

Los Angeles was the third stop of 11 Jingle Ball shows happening across the country over the next two weeks. A rotating lineup will perform in Chicago, Atlanta, Miami and more cities. Fans who weren't able to snag tickets can tune in to the "Jingle Ball" special, airing on ABC on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on Hulu on Dec. 22.

Check out more highlights from the 2023 Jingle Ball on Friday night.

Olivia Rodrigo performs 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for the first time live

Olivia Rodrigo performs onstage at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball on Dec. 1, 2023.

Olivia Rodrigo, who's been busy globetrotting and promoting her sophomore (and Grammy-nominated) album in recent months, celebrated the release of her latest musical endeavor: a song for "The Hunger Games" prequel, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

Rodrigo told the near-feral crowd of fans that this was her first time performing the ethereal "Can't Catch Me Now," though you wouldn't know it had only been released a month ago by the chorus of fans singing along.

Story continues

The 20-year-old kicked off her set with "All-American Bitch," and then inspired a karaoke session with her single "Vampire," which had so many screaming the lyrics back to her that one might worry about who personally wronged all these fans. Rodrigo concluded with her 2021 banger "Good 4 U."

Review: Olivia Rodrigo's 'Guts' is a no-skip album but these 2 songs are the best of the bunch

Sabrina 'Claus' Carpenter transforms her hit 'Nonsense' into a Christmas tune

Sabrina Carpenter transformed into a sultry Mrs. Claus onstage, rocking a red mini-dress complete with red gloves.

"Barbie" star Ariana Greenblatt and "Westside Story" actress Maddie Ziegler introduced Sabrina Carpenter — or rather "Sabrina Claus" — who infused her Jingle Ball set with the most holiday spirit of the night.

The 24-year-old pop star transformed into a sultry Mrs. Claus onstage, rocking a red mini-dress complete with red gloves. Carpenter's set included her hits "Feather," "Because I Liked a Boy," and of course, "Nonsense."

But first, she psyched fans out and pretended she wasn't going to close with her beloved viral song. Finally, she said before backtracking, "I don't like this version. Because there's, like, no Christmas spirit."

Instead, she swapped in "A Nonsense Christmas" from her new Christmas album, "Fruitcake." It's the holiday season after all, and she's talking decking the halls, spiking eggnog and trimming trees.

"Lookin at you got me thinkin' Christmas/ Snowflakes in my stomach when we're kissin'" Carpenter crooned.

More: Sabrina Carpenter's music video in a church prompts diocese to hold Mass for 'sanctity'

Miguel wins over Jingle Ball crowd with vocal prowess

Donning a knee-length red coat to the Jingle Ball stage, Miguel gave off rocker Santa vibes.

Donning a knee-length red coat to the Jingle Ball stage, Miguel gave off rocker Santa vibes as he gifted the audience a set full of unbelievable falsettos and runs.

The Grammy-winning R&B singer/songwriter delivered songs such as "Do You…" and "Sure Thing" with an effortless confidence befitting of someone with his level of vocal prowess.

His performance of "Sure Thing" celebrated the triumph of the 2011 song getting a new lease on life via TikTok, and Miguel thanked fans for making it the #1 song on pop radio this summer.

Review: Miguel mixes politics and pleasure on self-assured 'War & Leisure'

The club couldn't handle Flo Rida, Flava Flav's performance

Surprisingly for what seemed to be a heavily Gen Z-leaning crowd, Flo Rida and Flava Flav showed the "Club Can't Handle" the rappers.

Surprisingly for what seemed to be a heavily Gen Z-leaning crowd, Flo Rida and Flava Flav showed the "Club Can't Handle" the rappers.

The dynamic duo brought most of the Forum crowd to their feet with a mix of Flo Rida's 2000s and 2010s hits. Flo Rida's breakout hit from 2007, "Low," had members from the audience joining the backup dancers on stage while "Club Can't Handle" brought the 44-year-old out into the audience as he rode on the shoulders of one particularly well-built member of his crew.

After making his way through other fan favorites such as "Right Round" and "My House," Flo Rida made another loop through the floor crowd, this time with Flavor Flav for the 2011 chart-topper "Wild Ones."

AJR demonstrates how the group produces its catchy indie pop songs

The Met brothers' — Adam, Jack and Ryan — energy was contagious, to say the least, as the indie trio brought the house down with their elaborate dance moves.

The Met brothers' — Adam, Jack and Ryan — energy was contagious, to say the least, as the indie trio brought the house down with their elaborate dance moves.

To close out their set, Ryan Met demonstrated how their 2016 song, "Weak," came together in their living room with the help of some loud neighbors, "epic" horns and inspiration from some iconic movie soundtracks.

Met broke the track down into layers and explained how the band used an altered recording of a crying baby for the "catchy" chorus and slowed the tempo down "so it would sound more like an AJR song." The three-minute demonstration led straight into the explosive (and indeed catchy) up-tempo song with the delightful assist of trumpeter Arnetta Johnson.

Interview: P1Harmony is jumping into a new era: Members talk mini album, growth and hopes for the future

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, more perform at 2023 Jingle Ball