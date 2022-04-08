Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray Cover Katy Perry and Reenact Twilight Scene Backstage for Hilarious TikTok

OLIVIA RODRIGO, Conan Gray

ABC via Getty; Sam Morris/Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing famous friends and surprise covers to her Sour Tour.

On Thursday, the "Good 4 U" singer welcomed close friend and fellow musician Conan Gray onstage to perform Katy Perry's "The One That Got Away" during Rodrigo's concert at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, and the pair found time to record a hilarious TikTok recreating a memorable scene from Twilight backstage.

"We're so happy we can be together today," Rodrigo, 19, told attendees as she brought the 23-year-old "Heather" singer out to sing Perry's multi platinum-certified Teenage Dream cut, released in 2010 — when both performers were in elementary school.

"If you know me and Conan, you know that our favorite thing to do is get in the car and play music and sing along," continued the "drivers license" musician, "so we thought we'd sing one of those songs for you guys."

During their time at the concert venue, Rodrigo and Gray also filmed a viral TikTok video reenacting a scene featuring vampire Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, delivering intense dialogue about his fantastical abilities to human love interest Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart.

In the TikTok, which has amassed over nine million views on the platform, Rodrigo does a dramatic full-body twist before mouthing along to Edward's exclamation, "As if you could outrun me!" Wearing a skirt printed with a photo of Kirsten Dunst's Lux Lison character from The Virgin Suicides, the video then cuts to an edited, sped-up clip of her running around the concert hall floor.

Gray then appears on screen to lip-sync Edward's next line, "As if you could fight me off!" before running through a backstage hallway and jokingly throwing punches at a large poster of Rodrigo in another edited, sped-up clip.

Story continues

The two musicians' high-profile friendship dates back to at least March 2021, when they posted an Instagram photo listening to Taylor Swift's "You All Over Me" from her re-recorded Fearless album. They've since shared videos jamming out to Swift, hung out at Rodrigo's Sour Prom in June 2021, and spent New Year's Eve together.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Thanks Her Parents as She Wins Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour at 2022 Grammys

Last week, Rodrigo gave Gray a shout-out during her acceptance speech after winning best new artist at the 2022 Grammys. "Thank you to my amazing parents, and my best friends Iris, Maddy, and Conan. I love you guys," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress said onstage.