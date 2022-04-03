Olivia Rodrigo Channels a Y2K Prom Queen for Her Grammys Debut

Lindy Segal
·1 min read
Grammy Awards Arrivals
Grammy Awards Arrivals

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo has officially made her Grammy Awards debut!

The "Driver's License" singer, 19, hit the red carpet in a corseted, off-the-shoulder black dress with pink-and-black, body-outlining crystal detail. She accessorized the dress with long black gloves and layered choker necklaces. On the beauty front, she wore smoky eye makeup, pink lip gloss and long, shiny waves in her hair.

In addition to Grammy-nominated album, Sour, Rodrigo's Y2K-inspired style has helped catapult the performer to superstardom.

Although this is her first Grammys, Rodrigo's other awards appearances set the scene for what to expect from the up-and-coming style star. At the 2021 American Music Awards in November, the star sparkled in a periwinkle David Koma dress with dramatic feathered hem.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Olivia Rodrigo

RELATED: Grammy Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Music's Biggest Night

Tune in to PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live: 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by People (The TV Show!) senior correspondent Jeremy Parsons and PEOPLE Every Day host Janine Rubenstein, beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, April 3. The live event will stream on PEOPLE.com, EW.com, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's YouTube channels, PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Twitter pages, as well as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's Facebook pages.

In February, Rodrigo attended the 2022 BRIT Awards wearing a Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture silver backless gown.

The BRIT Awards 2022 &#x002013; Red Carpet Arrivals
The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

This likely won't be the only look we see from the star tonight, as she is also performing during the ceremony.

Along with Billie Eilish, Rodrigo's seven nominations make her the most-nominated performer at this year's Grammys.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

