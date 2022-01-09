Olivia Rodrigo Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Hit Song 'Drivers License': 'Changed My Whole Life'

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Olivia Rodrigo attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Sussman/Getty

Olivia Rodrigo is celebrating one year of her hit song "drivers license."

On Saturday, the 18-year-old singer shared a post on Instagram to mark the anniversary of the track's release. She celebrated the occasion by sharing a video of herself performing a demo of the song on the piano.

In the caption of her post, Rodrigo began, "Happy first birthday to the little song that changed my whole life."

"I made this video a day or two after I wrote drivers license in my living room (with a very squeaky sustain pedal lol). crazy to think how quickly life changes," she continued. "Thank u to everyone who has supported me so tenderly."

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo Says She Wrote Most of 'Drivers License' While 'Literally Crying in My Living Room'

Concluding her caption, the "Good 4 U" singer added: "music is the most magical thing in the world. 💜💜💜."

In the comment section, Rodrigo received an outpouring of support from her fans, who also celebrated the song's anniversary.

"This song was a literal cultural reset," wrote one fan, as another posted, "Little did we know what this song was gonna turn into. 😩." Another posted: "SO PROUD OF HOW FAR YOUVE COME."

The track "drivers license" is featured on Rodrigo's Grammy-nominated debut album Sour. The song, which reached No. 1 on Spotify and Apple Music's global streaming charts days after its debut, is believed to be inspired by Joshua Bassett — Rodrigo's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar.

Last year, Rodrigo spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her songwriting process and how heartbreak was a big part of releasing the song.

"I wrote the bulk of the song literally crying in my living room, and I think that it definitely has that feel to it," she said at the time. "I was driving around my neighborhood, actually listening to really sad songs and crying in the car, and I got home and I was like, 'Maybe I'll write a song about this, crying in the car.'"

"So, I just sat down at my piano and plucked out some chords that I liked and it kind of happened that way," Rodrigo continued. "But it was really, really natural and organic. [It was] very much me writing in the depth of my emotion."

"The pain is definitely real in that song," she added about the fan-favorite track. "I definitely think I try to approach recording all of my music from a place of emotion. I think the emotional performances are the best, even if they're not technically the best sound."

