Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Two men arrested following death of nine-year-old

Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed on August 22 (Family handout)

Two men have been arrested in relation to the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police have said.

Both men were arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday morning, the police said.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both men remain in custody.

Detective chief superintendent and head of investigations, Mark Kameen, said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

Despite the arrests, the police have called for further evidence from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.If you have any CCTV/dashcam/smart doorbell footage that could help our inquiries they can be downloaded on the dedicated public portal for Olivia’s murder, which will go straight through to the investigation team.