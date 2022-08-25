Police vow not to rest until Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer is found

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was shot and killed

Detectives investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have told the killer "we will not rest until we find you and we will find you", as they confirmed they had now identified the second man targeted in Monday’s shooting.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen continued to appeal for the person responsible for the murder to hand himself in and said the fast moving investigation had a number of "very positive lines of inquiry".

Olivia was shot dead inside her home in Knotty Ash on Monday night by a masked gunman who had been chasing two gangland rivals.

Convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, 35, burst into her home, while the other man who was targeted managed to flee the scene.

Nee was arrested by police in hospital on Wednesday for breaching the terms of his licence and will be returned to prison when he recovers from his gunshot wounds.

Joseph Nee

Detectives confirmed they had now identified the second person who was targeted in the attack and he had been spoken to by officers.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Kameen said: "Our officers continue to carry out extensive inquiries and I can confirm there are a number of lines of inquiry we are pursuing."

Referring to the killer, he added: "My message to him remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you.

"We have had a number of names provided to us."

He told reporters it was unclear if the gunman may have fled overseas, but said: "We will find him wherever he goes."

Mr Kameen said Olivia's mother Cheryl, who was wounded in the hand in the shooting, was now out of hospital after receiving medical treatment and was being supported by police.

Turning to the investigation into the "callous" shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Merseyside, Mr Kameen said: "In relation to this murder investigation, I can also confirm that a man and woman has been arrested.

"The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and the woman has been arrested for assisting an offender. Inquiries are continuing around those two individuals."

He added: "In my first appeal, I asked for people to come forward who were on foot in the streets in Leinster Road, and that appeal still stands."