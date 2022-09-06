Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Father speaks for first time saying daughter's death 'cannot be in vain'

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, with her father John Francis Pratt

The father of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in Liverpool, has said the family has been "deprived of a real light in our lives", adding that her death "cannot be in vain".

Speaking publicly for the first time, John Francis Pratt and his wider family said: "Words can't express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us.

"Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh.

"She could be a proper wind-up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her, and when they didn't like it she'd just laugh and say 'don't forget I'm your aunty'," the statement said.

"Olivia's future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives. We know that there has been an exceptional response to police appeals and we would like to thank those who have come forward. At the same time, we want to urge others who may have evidence to keep coming forward with information which could help put those responsible for our Olivia's murder behind bars."

The family thanked family, friends and neighbours for their support in the aftermath of the killing, adding that "most people" on Merseyside are "good-hearted and kind".

"We don't want another child to lose their life in such horrendous circumstances and we don't want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now," the statement added.

"Olivia's death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities. If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don't feel able to do that give the information to Crimestoppers anonymously so action can be taken. If you can't do it for yourself, do it in Olivia's name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full."

It comes as detectives were granted a further extension of 36 hours to continue questioning three men arrested over the weekend

Those being questioned are a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and a 41-year-old man from Knowsley and a 29-year-old man, who have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A fourth man who was arrested last night is still being interviewed by detectives.

The nine-year-old died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

Nee, who was rushed to hospital by friends while Olivia lay dying, sustained two gunshot wounds.

He had only recently been released from prison on licence and will return to prison once he has recovered from his injuries.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

A police officer tried to save her life by scooping her up and running to hospital with her in his arms whilst covering the wound in an attempt to stem the bleeding.



But despite his best efforts and those of the major trauma team at Alder Hey Chilndrens' Hospital, the nine-year-old could not be saved and was declared dead around an hour later.



Her mother Cheryl was also injured in the shooting and is still undergoing treatment.

Police said two guns were used in the shooting, both "callously" taken from the scene by the killer.



Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: "I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.



"A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.



"However, we still need the public's help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.



"With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest."