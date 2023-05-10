Olivia Plath's 15-Year-Old Brother Dead in Cycling Accident

The Welcome to Plathville wife is taking a break from social media following Micah Meggs' death on Thursday

Floral Funeral Service, Olivia Plath/instagram

Olivia Plath is mourning the loss of her 15-year-old brother.

The Welcome to Plathville wife's younger brother Micah Meggs was struck by a car while riding an electric bike on Thursday in Franklin County, Virginia, according to local news outlet The Roanoke Times.

Plath, 25, who is married to Ethan Plath, has not publicly commented on her brother's death, past posting she'd be taking a social media break following "a family death," the Daily Mail reported.

Olivia Plath/instagram

Meggs' obituary speaks of some of the 15-year-old's hobbies and best qualities. "Micah enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and trapping, and became a skilled outdoorsman. He enjoyed displaying his trophies and making video tutorials to teach others how to enjoy the life he loved," it read.

Further details state that Meggs loved spending time with his nine siblings. "Micah loved to hang out with his siblings and a few close friends, playing practical jokes, sharing his understated sense of humor and bringing laughs to those he loved."

The obituary also stated that Meggs was diagnosed with "Cerebral Palsy caused by a Brachial Plexus injury" which "made it difficult for him to do the things he enjoyed so much."

"Despite the physical difficulties he experienced, Micah never complained or let himself be limited by his disability and continually found ways to pursue his outdoor activities despite this struggle," the in memoriam post noted.

Meggs leaves behind nine siblings, including Olivia, and his parents Don and Karen Meggs, grandmothers Juanita Meggs and Jerry Boyer, and a handful of nieces and nephews.

