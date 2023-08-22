Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe gets candid about her grief journey: 'I have been neglecting myself'

Olivia Newton John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, is getting candid about how she's been coping a year after her mother died.

"Since my mom's passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been OK," Lattanzi said in an Instagram Reel posted Aug. 19.

The singer also apologized for not returning friends' calls and being "inconsistent" amid her struggles.

"I've had extreme memory loss, I've had difficulty getting out of bed. I have stuck to my commitments, but I have been neglecting myself," Lattanzi said. "And one of my mom's biggest messages was 'take care of you. If you don't take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.' "

She shared that she plans to take a break from social media after the annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness event takes place in Melbourne, Australia in early October. The fundraiser raises money toward "evidence-based programs that reduce the side effects of cancer treatment and help people with cancer to thrive," according to its website.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress, best known as the goody two-shoes Sandy in "Grease," died at age 73 in August 2022 following a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Lattanzi was born to Newton-John and her first husband, Matt Lattanzi.

"After the walk, I'm going too disappear for about three weeks just to honor my mind, body and spirit, because I'm developing a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body," Lattanzi said. "I haven't been consistent with myself and I haven't been taking care of myself."

Chloe Lattanzi says grief 'doesn't get easier' after death of Olivia Newton-John

Lattanzi posted earlier this month to share she'd stayed off social media for the one-year anniversary of her mother's passing.

"It doesn't get easier, but you begin to remember more and more good memories," she captioned a fan's compilation video that featured footage of Lattanzi and her mother over the decades, which she posted to her Instagram on Aug. 9. "For anyone who's lost or losing their mother. She will never leave you. I promise."

Lattanzi opened up earlier this year in a joint TV interview with the "Today" show's Hoda Kotb and her mom's husband, John Easterling.

"I love my mom more than anything and she's my mom, she's not Olivia Newton-John to me," Lattanzi said. "But I'm so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John to so many people."

"(The) last words she could say to me were 'my sunshine' and right before she lost her ability to speak she was making jokes," she said.

Remembering a 'breast cancer thriver': The bravery of Olivia Newton-John in the face of the unimaginable

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe opens up about her mom's death