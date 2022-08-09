Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, dies at 73

Josie Ensor
·5 min read
Olivia Newton John - Michelle Day
Olivia Newton John - Michelle Day

Olivia Newton-John, the British-born star of Grease, has died at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The actress and singer, who moved to Australia as a child, died "peacefully" at her ranch in southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

She was best known for her 1978 role playing Sandy in Grease, starring opposite John Travolta.

Her voice and beauty helped turn her into one of the biggest stars of the seventies, and she is credited with selling more than 100 million records over the course of a five-decade career.

The Grammy-winning superstar's best-known hits included "Physical" and "You're the One That I Want".

She had a few hits after "Physical," but her career declined and Newton-John became more likely to make news because of her private life.

In more recent years, Newton-John became best known as an advocate for breast cancer survivors.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but it went into remission for numerous years. It later came back in 2013, followed by a third time in 2017.

Olivia Newton-John - Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images
Olivia Newton-John - Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Commenting on her illness in 2019, she said: "You can be a victim, or you can be a winner and enjoy your life."

In 2020, she was awarded a damehood from the Queen for her dedication to charity work and cancer research, as well as her success in entertainment.

Following her death, Newton-John widower, John Easterling, said: "Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."

Olivia Newton John - AP/Esteban Felix
Olivia Newton John - AP/Esteban Felix

Newton-John was born in Cambridge, but her family later emigrated to Australia, where her father Brin worked as the master of Ormond College at the University of Melbourne.

He had earlier served as an MI5 officer on the Enigma project at Bletchley Park, and took Rudolf Hess into custody during the Second World War.

Newton-John returned to the UK as a teenager to pursue a singing career and starred in the Eurovision song contest in 1974.

Her big break in Grease came four years later. She famously resisted the part, at first turning down producer Alan Carr because, she told The Telegraph, she thought she was too old for the role of a high school teen at the age of 27.

She is survived by her daughter Chloe Rose, 36, who posted a tribute to her mother on Instagram three days ago. "I worship this woman. My mother. My best friend," the actor-singer wrote.

'You made all of our lives better'

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of the beloved star, who has been hailed as "angelic voice" who produced "stone cold classic" songs.

In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, her Grease co-star John Travolta said she made "all of our lives so much better".

"Your impact was incredible," he said.

"I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Singer Dionne Warwick, who recorded a duet with Newton-John in 2006, on Twitter said she was one of the nicest people she had worked with and a "dear friend".

"Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir," Warwick said.

"Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.

"She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father."

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin described Newton-John as the "sweetest and brightest light" as she recalled starring alongside her in the 1996 film It's My Party.

"I am so saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John," she said on Twitter.

"I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount.

"She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on It's My Party. RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

US singer Richard Marx, who duetted with Newton-John, said his heart was "broken" and he would "miss her every day".

"My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend," he said on Twitter.

"You were as kind and loving a person as there's ever been. I'll miss you every day."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olivia Newton-John told women to ‘trust their instincts’ after first mammogram failed to pick up breast cancer

    Actor previously revealed in 2020 that her initial mammogram didn’t detect the illness

  • Olivia Newton-John Dies: John Travolta Remembers Grease Leading Lady

    John Travolta is paying tribute to his “dearest” Grease leading lady Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta shared on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all […]

  • Olivia Newton-John, actress and singer who soared to stardom in Grease and went on to sell 100 million records around the world – obituary

    Olivia Newton-John, the actress and singer, who has died of cancer aged 73, was best known for her starring role opposite John Travolta in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical, Grease (1978); she later revived her singing career and sold some 100 million records worldwide, becoming the most successful solo artist Australia has ever produced.

  • Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: “Heartbroken Doesn’t Even Begin To Cover It”

    Olivia Newton-John died today at the age of 73, prompting an outpouring of love for the singer from friends, peers, family and famous admirers. The singer’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who has been by her mother’s side through her battles with cancer, was among the first to pay tribute. She posted a photo gallery of herself […]

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Northern athletes undaunted by their challenges at Canada Games

    YELLOWKNIFE — Athletes from across Canada's North will be among those competing at this month's Canada Summer Games, including some in sports rarely seen in their home territories. Nunavut is sending its first beach volleyball team to compete at the amateur multi-sport festival that opened Saturday in Ontario's Niagara Region and concludes Aug. 21. “We don’t play beach volleyball very often in Nunavut," beach player Talia Grant said. "We don’t have the facilities for it. “I’m incredibly excited

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Coach Bob Bradley believes Toronto FC now has framework in place to build off

    Bob Bradley knew what he was getting into at Toronto FC. An astute soccer brain with a vested interest in Toronto given son Michael has called it home since 2014, the veteran coach had watched the club closely from afar. He knew he faced a massive clean-up job taking over last November in the wake of a dismal 6-18-10 season in 2021. "I have avoided all year being specific about anybody who's not here any more and I'm not going to change that. But there was a lot to undo around here," said Bradle