Olivia Newton-John’s nephew recalls how she wore a ‘Cleopatra wig’ to avoid paparazzi

Amber Raiken
·2 min read

Olivia Newton-John’s nephew, Brett Goldsmith, has recalled how his late aunt once used a Cleopatra-themed wig to “disguise” herself from the paparazzi.

Following the announcement of Newton-John’s death on Monday, Goldsmith spoke to People about a moment in 1978 when he joined the singer on a tour in Paris. He said that, at the time, Newton-John would do anything she could to avoid the press and described it as so “intense [that] she couldn’t leave the hotel”.

Goldsmith—the son of the star’s late sister, Rona Newton-John, who died in 2013—went on to describe how with the help of a “Cleopatra wig and makeup,” his aunt spent “hours” working on a disguise that she thought would “fool everyone”.

“She had a makeup artist and costume designer come to the hotel to make her up in disguise,” he explained. “She chose a Cleopatra wig and makeup and some crazy coat. It took hours to do, and when she was finally ready to leave, we walked out of the hotel thinking we had fooled everyone.”

He confessed that “nobody was fooled” since people recognised Newton-John within “seconds” and recalled how they “spent the next hour racing in the car from the photographers and fans”.

Goldsmith also opened up about his relationship with the Grease star and highlighted some of their favourite activities.

“Even into her 60s and beyond, everywhere she went in the world both young and old were drawn to her,” he explained “I was lucky to be in her family, and I was proud that she recorded some of my songs and we wrote together. I also got to photograph her, and we always had a blast together. She is a rare human that can never be replaced nor forgotten.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Goldsmith shared what he loved most about Newton-John: “Other than being the wonderful caring person who always called and asked about how life was going for you, she was the best fun to be around, humble and funny.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Olivia Newton-John (@therealonj)

On Monday, the actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced that his wife has died from breast cancer at the age of 73.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” he wrote in a statement on her social media pages. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

He also addressed Newton-John’s longstanding breast cancer battle: “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

