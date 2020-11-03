Olivia Newton-John says Kelly Preston's death motivates her in search for cancer treatments

Kelly Preston and Olivia Newton-John at "One World, One Child Benefit Concert" for the Children's Health Environmental Coalition (CHEC) honoring Meryl Streep, Nell Newman and Dr. Lawrie Mott at the home of Cindra and Alan Ladd in Beverly Hills, Ca. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Olivia Newton-John has said the death of her friend Kelly Preston had given her more determination in helping to find treatments for cancer.

The Australian singer and actor is currently dealing with stage four breast cancer, the third time she's been diagnosed with the disease in the past 28 years, while Preston died earlier this year at the age of 57 after privately battling breast cancer for two years.

Newton-John, 72, has addressed the Jerry McGuire star's passing and given an update on how Preston's widower and her Grease co-star John Travolta is doing.

“John is my friend and he chooses to be private about this but he's doing as well as anyone can be after losing their wife,” Newton-John told Fox News. “Kelly, she was the most wonderful, beautiful, radiant mother and woman and losing her is incredibly sad.”

In reference to Preston's death, she continued: “It really strengthens my resolve to do what I'm doing so I can find other ways to treat cancer. We all want to see an end to it. So that's going to keep me going.”

It comes as Newton-John launched the Olivia Newton-John Foundation last month to fund research for holistic treatments and therapies to cure cancer.

Travolta announced his wife's death back in July, telling his Instagram followers: "She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The couple had three children in the course of their 29 year marriage, daughter Ella, 20, sons Benjamin, 10, and Jett, who died at the age of 16 in 2009 after a seizure.

