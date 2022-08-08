Olivia Newton-John: John Travolta leads tributes to Grease co-star after actress dies aged 73

John Travolta has lead the tributes to Dame Olivia Newton-John after the actress died at the age of 73.

Travolta, who co-starred as Danny alongside Dame Olivia's Sandy in the hit musical Grease, said: "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better.

"Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.

"We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Olivia Newton-John: Grease star dies aged 73

Dame Olivia's husband, John Easterling, announced his wife's passing on Instagram.

She had battled for 30 years with breast cancer, although her cause of death was not revealed.

Maureen McCormick, who played Betty Rizzo in stage show versions of Grease, said: "Rest In Peace Olivia Newton-John❤️ Love you. xoxoxo

"Sending my deepest heartfelt condolences to all her family and loved ones."

Oscar-winning actress Marlee Matlin said: "I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton-John."

She added: "RIP dear, sweet Olivia."

Mia Farrow said: "Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton-John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind."

Actor George Takei said: "We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton-John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond.

"Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth."

Director James Gunn said: "Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid.

"I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace."

Actress Rosanna Arquette said: "Fly with the angels Olivia Newton-John>"

The official Eurovision Twitter account posted in honour of the UK's 1974 contestant: "Long Live Olivia ❤️."