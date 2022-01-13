Olivia Munn Thinks Her Fangirling Might've Freaked Out John Mulaney

Olivia Munn thinks she knows why John Mulaney’s yet to respond to her email.

“We were at a wedding together and I was like ’Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancè want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?” the “Mortdecai” star recalled in a Wednesday conversation with HuffPost Live.

But the actress’ fangirling did not end there.

“At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like ‘So you having fun?’” She continued: “I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him.”

Shortly after, when the “Newsroom” star sent the comedian an email, she noted that “he never emailed back.”

“I might’ve got the wrong email ― probably,” she laughed. “That’s what I tell myself.”

Watch more from Olivia Munn’s conversation with HuffPost Live here.

