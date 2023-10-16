Olivia Munn Teaches Son Malcolm His First Mandarin Words in Adorable Video: 'Loves It'

The actress and John Mulaney are parents to 23-month-old son Malcolm

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm.

Olivia Munn is getting an early start on teaching her son a new language.



On Sunday, the actress, 43, shared an adorable video on Instagram of her teaching Mandarin to her 23-month-old son Malcolm Hiệp with help from a book gifted by friend Ali Wong.

In the heartwarming clip, Munn has her little boy repeat various words after her as the toddler giggles and goes nose-to-nose with his mom.

"John, look at this," she says to boyfriend John Mulaney off camera, who then utters an "aww" in the background.

"Thank you @aliwong for our First 100 Mandarin Words book! Malcolm loves it! 🏮📖," Munn captioned the video.



Munn welcomed her first baby, son Malcolm, with Mulaney in November 2021.

The actress has previously opened up about the challenges of raising a child, specifically how she's adjusting to motherhood and what postpartum life looks like for her since welcoming Malcolm.

"I'm so so happy and at the same time I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she captioned a post uploaded at 1:54 a.m., noting that "everyone's asleep except me."

Mulaney has also vocalized his excitement over being a new dad. During a June 2022 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, he opened up about getting to celebrate Father's Day with his son for the first time.

"He got me a plethora of gifts," Mulaney said. "I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it's in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending."



