Olivia Munn Speaks Out Against Anti-Asian Hate During AAPI Advocacy Webinar

On Monday, actor Olivia Munn, along with the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum, hosted an intimate digital gathering for AAPI women to discuss how to end ongoing anti-Asian racism. While speaking with Priscilla Tsai, founder of skincare brand Cocokind, and Amy Liu, founder of Tower28 Beauty, the Zoom conversation was interrupted by a barrage of vulgar and racist comments.

Despite the traumatic event, the accomplished AAPI women continued holding space for the important and extremely relevant conversation, exploring how to tackle the rampant hate crimes the Asian community, particularly women, face in real time.

Condemning the onslaught of harassment, Munn, the new mother of one, took to Instagram to stand her ground, writing, “We were communing to celebrate, elevate and protect the AAPI community and we were subjected to a hate crime in real time. It was a cowardly and unconscionable act, but to be clear, the conversation will go on. I stand with @cocokind, @tower28beauty, @priscilla.tsai, @amyliu47, @schoimorrow and @napawf and I am proud to be AAPI. Cheap tactics like these won’t stop our quest for equality, equity and to stop Asian hate.”