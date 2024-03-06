Olivia Munn Shows off Son Malcolm’s Outfits She Put Together: ‘I Shop More for Him Than I Do for Myself’

The actress also showed off some mom-son outfit combos, including the pair wearing matching overalls

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and her son in matching outfits

Olivia Munn is a style connoisseur — especially when it comes to son Malcolm’s outfits.

The X-Men Apocalypse star, 43, shared a collage of looks on Instagram that she put together for her toddler for different outings, including some that even matched her own outfits.

The Instagram carousel kicked off with a shot of the mother-son duo on the beach together. Munn appeared to adjust the 2-year-old’s sunglasses on the beach as he patiently waited in green checkered swim trunks.

The next photo showed Malcolm on a ride wearing a gray sweater, jeans and a black hat, with his curls peaking through. In another shot, he could be seen looking off camera in a jean jacket, blue jeans and black shirt, which Munn accessorized with pink sunglasses and blue Crocs with bears on them.

Denim outfits aren’t the only thing Munn has been experimenting with. She also showed photos of the toddler in beige sweater vests and brown and beige checkered pants. In another snap, the mother-son duo could also be seen walking hand-in-hand in different shades of brown overalls.

In the last few slides, she showed a closeup of the little boy in a navy blue sweater and brown hat with chocolate smeared all over his mouth. Seen walking away from her, he donned mini-Levi’s jeans that were cuffed up on his ankle.

Munn ended the carousel with a scene from Friends showing Christina Applegate’s character, Amy, tell Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel that she wanted to become a “baby stylist” — hinting at the actress’ inspiration for the post.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

The Newsroom star captioned the photos: “I shop more for him than I do for myself.”

The post comes a few months after she and partner John Mulaney, 41, celebrated Malcolm’s second birthday in November. She shared a look into the celebrations on her Instagram and even shared a sentimental tribute to her little boy.

Munn could be seen posing with her son next to a blue blow-up birthday balloon while standing in front of a set table. She also shared a few photos from her time at the beach with Malcolm, including a candid moment of them getting ready to go kayaking in the ocean.

Olivia Munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

Other photos showed Malcolm with his dad, as the comedian fed his son some snacks. The family of three also posed for a photo together with Munn wearing a happy birthday headband.

"Spent the last week celebrating Malcolm Hiệp TURNING TWO!! (Nov24) 🥳☀️🏖️2️⃣ You are the absolute joy of my life. I can’t believe I get to be your mama. 🥹," the proud mom wrote in her caption.



