Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Malcolm Hiệp in 'Bernie Sanders Mittens'

Olivia Munn

Olivia munn/instagram; Inset: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Olivia Munn is sharing the sweet gift her mom made to keep her son warm this winter.

Munn, 41, posted a new photo to her Instagram Story Thursday of her baby, Malcolm Hiệp, whom she welcomed with boyfriend John Mulaney in November. In the snap, baby Malcolm is held in a baby carrier while wearing a gray hat and a pair of familiar-looking knit mittens.

"My mom made Malcolm Bernie Sanders' mittens," Munn captioned the photo. In the next slide on her Story, she included the now-famous photo of Sanders sitting with his mittens in his lap at the 2020 inauguration for reference.

Just like the Vermont senator's pair, Malcolm's mittens feature brown, white and black yarn stitched into a striped pattern with geometric details.

Before welcoming her baby, Munn said in a September interview with PEOPLE that her mom "crochets and knits a lot of stuff," adding, "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already."

Olivia Munn Marks New Year with Newborn Son

Olivia Munn/Instagram

RELATED: The 'Smooshiest' Photos of Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's Newborn Son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

After Sanders was photographed in his mittens at President Joe Biden's inauguration, he was turned into a meme, and the winter accessory has since inspired a pair designed for dogs and a "sexy" Halloween costume. Munn's post is just the latest example of Sander's mitten mania.

The Love, Wedding, Repeat actress has been sharing adorable moments with her son since she became a mom. The mitten photo comes after Munn posted a photo of Mulaney, 39, holding Malcolm and kissing his son on the neck.

Munn shared the sweet image on Instagram Tuesday, where she wrote in the caption, "The smooshiest smoosh 💋," adding, "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)."

RELATED: Olivia Munn Shares Photos of John Mulaney with Their 'Adora-bao' Son Malcolm Hiệp

Munn and Mulaney introduced Malcolm in December, sharing the first photos of their baby in separate Instagram posts. A source previously told PEOPLE the couple welcomed their baby Nov. 24.

Story continues

Posting a photo of her son asleep and cuddled up in a blanket, Munn wrote, "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney shared a similar photo, captioning his post, "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney first announced that he and Munn were expecting on a September episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

The comedian, who has struggled with a years-long addiction battle, added, "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."