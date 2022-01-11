Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photo of John Mulaney and Their Newborn Son Malcolm Hiệp: 'Smooshiest Smoosh'

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are soaking up all the cuddles with their newborn son!

On Monday, the new mom shared a sweet photo of Mulaney holding their son, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. In the adorable snap, the comedian appears to be giving the baby a kiss on the neck.

"The smooshiest smoosh 💋," the 41-year-old actress captioned the post, adding: "(And yep, our Christmas tree is still up 🙈)."

A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Malcom was born on Nov. 24. Late last month, Munn and Mulaney, 39, introduced the world to their baby boy with a set of sweet photographs shared on Instagram.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post, which showed her little guy bundled up in a blanket with a light blue cap atop his head.

Sharing a similar photograph as Munn, Mulaney wrote alongside his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney."

"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet," he added. "I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."

Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting on Late Night with Seth Meyers in September. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible ... And we're having a baby together," he told host Seth Meyers at the time.

"Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery," Mulaney added. (He checked himself into rehab in December 2020 following a decades-long battle with addiction.)

Munn also told PEOPLE in September that she was "really excited" to become a mom, adding that they were "still deciding" whether to find out the baby's sex before the delivery.

"I've been getting a lot of rest and eating the right foods. And my friends have been giving me some great advice. That's been keeping me sane!" she shared, adding: "What's helped me the most is when friends tell me not to compare myself to other pregnant women."

"My mom crochets and knits a lot of stuff," added Munn. "She makes little rattles or stuffed animal toys already. This is still a new experience for me so to see my mom excited makes it feel a lot more real! I'm really excited."