Olivia Munn Shares Sweet Photo with Son Malcolm: 'Milkshakes for Breakfast'

The little one was all smiles for his strawberry milkshake!

olivia munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

Olivia Munn can’t contain the cuteness when it comes to her son Malcolm!

On Friday, the X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 43, shared a sweet photo of herself and her 23-month-old baby boy while explaining her parenting style.

“I always knew I’d be the kind of mom who allows milkshakes for breakfast 🍓,” Munn captioned a couple of Instagram snapshots of bonding time with her son.

For the first photo, the two posed for a fun selfie as the former television host showed off a super huge smile. Malcolm, busy holding a strawberry milkshake, also smiled for the picture as they hung out outdoors.

“He’s an angel and can have anything he wants!! 🥹,” television personality Elizabeth Chambers wrote in the comment section.

The second photo showed the toddler alone in the photo, still focused on his sweet treat.

Munn shares Malcolm with Big Mouth actor John Mulaney. The pair welcomed their little boy into the world on Nov. 24, 2021. He made his Instagram debut on his mom’s account the following month.

Olivia Munn/instagram John Mulaney and Olivia Munn with son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her first post of Malcolm.

On Christmas Eve 2021, the proud poppa followed suit with his own Instagram announcement.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays,” he said in an Instagram post.

Since then, Malcolm has made many social media appearances, and seems to love posing for cute photos just as much as he loves food.

“Crazy phở you 🍜. Malcolm goes to his first restaurant,” Munn captioned an April 2022 Instagram carousel of a younger Malcolm’s restaurant debut with his parents. The cover image saw the baby sitting on his mom’s lap as she smiled while holding ramen with chopsticks.

Other images in the upload saw the baby boy being held by his father.

Before the photos were done, there was one of Malcolm snuggled in a stroller holding a bottle of sriracha sauce.

olivia munn/Instagram Olivia Munn and son Malcolm

In late August, Munn attempted to bake Mulaney a cake to celebrate his 41st birthday, but Malcolm had other plans.

“I tried to make a four-layered birthday cake and the bottom layer is coming out,” The Predator actress said in an Instagram Story while documenting her time in the kitchen.

She also uploaded footage of Malcolm digging his hands into the celebratory confection.

“This doesn’t look like the picture. What do you think, John?” Munn jokingly asked Mulaney, who sat further along the table.

In the end, the family was still able to enjoy the special day.



