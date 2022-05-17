Olivia Munn Shares Adorable Photos of Son Malcolm, Jokes He's a 'Human Kettle Bell'

Olivia Munn shares more sweet baby pics with john mulaney

Olivia Munn/instagram

Olivia Munn is sharing more adorable photos of baby Malcolm Hiệp!

The X-Men: Apocalypse star, 41, added some sweet snaps of her son with John Mulaney to her Instagram Stories Monday taken in Tampa, Florida, where the New York Yankees train.

The photos saw Malcolm, 5 months, with former professional baseball player Nick Swisher along with his wife, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and their children Sailor Stevie and Emerson Jay.

Olivia Munn/instagram

In the first image, comedian Mulaney, 39, held the cute tot as Malcolm and Nick did a fist bump. "Malcolm tried out for the Yankees today," Munn captioned the snap.

The next two photos saw Nick, 41, and Reba actress JoAnna, 42, respectively holding the baby. "Malcolm is a human kettle bell," Munn jokingly wrote in a caption over the picture with Nick.

The group also tried to pose together, with the candid result posted to Munn's Story. She captioned the shot, "When you try to get a group photo with 2 kids and a baby."

Mulaney revealed he and Munn were expecting their first child in September 2021.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers at the time. "And we're having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

An insider previously told PEOPLE that the Newsroom alum and Mulaney welcomed Malcolm on Nov. 24, 2021. The pair first introduced Malcolm to the world on Christmas Eve, with adorable photos of him inside a cozy blanket while sleeping.

"My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," Munn captioned her post. Wrote Mulaney on his own snap: "Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn't even tried seltzer yet. I'm very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays."